ANGLETON — Brazoria County residents will have the chance to comment on the county’s plan for Community Development Block Grant funding for municipal and nonprofit projects.
Every year the county gets funding from the federal government based on the area’s unemployment and poverty levels. From there, cities and businesses can apply for those funds for projects that fall under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines, said Brazoria County Community Development Director Nancy Friudenberg.
Because the funding goes toward community projects, the county has a public hearing to present proposals for its use and to allow residents to ask questions.
“Once we get that money we have an advisory board made up of city managers and the mayors of all the participating cities, of which there are 20 of them,” Friudenberg said. “They had chosen to fund the cities every three years. So I send an application out in March to the cities that are eligible to get funded and they send an application back of what they wanted to use their funding for.”
In total, the county has just less than $1.63 million available to disburse, with $1.1 million earmarked for city infrastructure. These projects include park improvements in Alvin and Bailey’s Prairie; water projects in Clute and Danbury; sewer improvements and a generator in Oyster Creek; street improvements in Surfside Beach; and rehabilitation of the First Capitol Replica in West Columbia.
All of the projects will vary in price, with one of the largest being $212,840 for Clute’s water system project.
“The funds will be used for water improvement, and the area we’ve located of the greatest need is the Bryan Subdivision. It’s a series of streets off Old Angleton that has chronic water and sewer issues,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. “What we took a look at is the water mains in that area that are very old and crumble very easily. so what we’re going to do is replace that water line.”
Another issue Clute saw was the same area was underserved in fire hydrants, he said.
“If we had a fire in one of those neighborhoods, we’d have to run lines across Old Angleton Road,” Snipes said. “We’re going to upgrade the water mains on each of the streets and increase the number of fire hydrants,”
These are the kinds of projects that make a meaningful difference, Snipes said.
Surfside has decided to use its $125,000 to improve Pompano Lane, Mayor Greg Bisso said.
“This will be directly for road repair,” he said. “We’ve already located the roads that need to be repaired. It’s been deteriorating more and more, and we’ll use the funding on that and it does meet all of the qualifications for the Community Development Block Grant.”
Cities and business projects must meet HUD eligibility requirements to qualify for funding, Friudenberg said.
“All projects are required to be in a low to moderate-income area or benefit low- to moderate-income people,” she said. “So when cities (and nonprofits) choose their projects, they’re choosing one that meets that criteria and doing projects they feel are needed. And it’s a grant so they don’t pay it back. So this is in addition to their other funding.”
Nonprofit projects fall under a different section of the grant called public service, which totals $242,180.
Recipients in this category include ActionS Homebound Meals and Transportation, Boys and Girls Club Prevention Program, Brazoria County Prescription Assistance Program, Brazosport Cares Food Program and Brazosport College Continuing Education Program.
Other public service projects are for Counseling Connections for Change, Brazoria County Dream Center, Gathering Place Alzheimer Program, Junior Achievement of Brazoria County, Refuge for Women and Salvation Army.
Dream Center will receive the most in this category with $30,640 for its Back to School Bash, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“We have received this grant for the last several years,” Willis said. “It has been for the Back to School Bash. It helps us purchase some of the supplies. My other sponsors help with the others because our Back to School Bash has grown so much and it helps everyone in Brazoria County and every school district we have. This is vital to the success of the Back to School Bash.”
The center distributes supplies including backpacks, tennis shoes, hygiene kits and the first week of lunches, she said.
Other funding will include $578,711 for the HOME Program in which the county rehabs or reconstructs houses for low- to moderate-income residents, Friudenberg said.
Public hearings on the proposed projects will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. July 27 at the Brazoria County East Annex, 1524 E. Mulberry St.
