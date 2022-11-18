FREEPORT

Trooper involved in wreck, DPS says

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper ran though a stop sign, causing a collision at the corner of West Fourth Street and Yaupon Street, a department spokesman said.

The collision happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday when Trooper Thomas Mitchell was traveling east on Fourth Street in a 2019 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle, DPS Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.

“A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Yaupon Street. Subsequently, the Ford disregarded a stop sign and proceeded into the intersection and was struck by the Jeep,” Woodard said.

Mitchell had no reported injuries, Woodard said. The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old Freeport woman, went to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson for medical treatment.

“This crash remains under investigation, and further details are not available at this time,” Woodard said.

Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.

