OYSTER CREEK — Samples from Oyster Creek show bacteria levels approaching twice what is considered a safe level, participants at an online forum learned this week.
The state is required to assess and put out a report on water quality every two years, and over the last decade, the Brazos River tributary has consistently had high levels of bacteria, said Steven Johnston, senior planner for the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The council is leading a project that aims to reduce the Oyster Creek Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL, to bring the creek’s water quality up to acceptable standards. Johnston presented the data during the latest update on the project.
BACTERIA LEVELS
There are two indicator species of fecal bacteria, Enterococci and E. coli, which each is assigned an acceptable level in bodies of water, he said.
For Enterococci, which tests salt water, anything above 35 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters is a concern. E. Coli levels of above 126 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters in fresh bodies of water is considered harmful.
The 47 tests for Enterococci taken from 2013 to 2022 averaged 59.87 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters. There were 26 tests for E. Coli and the results show 239.33 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters, Johnson said.
“You can see we’re a little bit above the standard,” he said. “Not like some of the larger numbers that we see in some of the other parts in that area, but we are still above standard and considered impaired. (With the range) we wanted to look at historic data to capture all the various flow regimes and we want to make sure we’re capturing dry periods as well as wet periods and everything in between.”
How many pollutants can go into water quality and still meet a state standard is part of what the project is trying to determine, Johnston said.
VARYING FACTORS
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked the state to assess its waters for a variety of parameters and public health concerns, including fecal bacteria in waters that affect aquatic life and issues relating to snails and litter, he said.
“In our case, we will be talking about contact recreation and the standards for it in our project,” Johnston said. “If it’s considered impaired, then we go through the process of TDML and look at how much of a pollutant is in the water body — in our case, bacteria — and still meet a standard. It is based on this equation, which is based on the permit sources.”
With questions about flow data, the council worked with the state to make sure they were consistent with some of the other consultants that are developing flow with the TDML methods, Johnston said.
“We did revise flow data. That is important because it affects how the TDML will set and we went through that process this summer to do that,” Johnston said. “We’ve updated the map to make it easier to read. Once that is revised, the TDML document that we’ve submitted in the past will be updated as well to reflect those changes.”
PROJECT HISTORY
The Oyster Creek TMDL Project was launched in 2020 to measure the levels of bacteria in the creek and find ways to lower it.
A TMDL is the calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant allowed to enter a body of water so it will meet and continue to meet water quality standards for that particular pollutant, according to the EPA. This could include contact recreation like fishing, elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water or related to aquatic life, such as elevated levels of nutrients that could lower oxygen levels.
The H-GAC study has four site locations for the watersheds — one in Holiday Lakes where they collect data quarterly, one in Bailey’s Prairie for the freshwater data collection, the other station in Lake Jackson and another one near FM 523, Johnston said.
With the impaired water quality for contact recreation due to elevated levels of bacteria, Johnston believes pollutants such as feral hog population, pet waste and wastewater are contributing factors. Human-centralized wastewater and sanitary sewer overflows also could be the cause.
“When we’re looking at the TMDL, we’re looking at population and population change for a future growth component and looked at the 2020 census from the U.S census bureau and estimating to 2050 and the change in population in this time frame,” Johnson said.
POSSIBLE MEASURES
There are also six management measures looking to be in place to help reduce bacteria, he said.
The first includes workshops and residential training, inspections, repairs and replacements, Johnston said. The second involves water quality management plans, conservation plans, riparian buffer improvement and outreach.
“Our focus here is working with residents who own septic systems to make sure they’re functioning,” Johnson said. Management measure two is land initiative this deals with livestock so there are a couple of programs to find an alternative water source and finding a way to improve that and working with land owners and draining districts to improve the stream itself.”
The third management measure would include technician assistance to wastewater treatment facilities operations and collective systems along with education and campaigns for fats, oils, grease and wipes to not be put down the sink or toilet, he said.
Management’s fourth measures plan includes stormwater outreach, discharge, illegal dumping and stormwater demonstrations.
This part of the project is in effort with the Coastal Communities project, which is funded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality through a grant from the EPA. It is meant to be a resource to assess smaller coastal cities that have watershed projects, said Kendall Guidroz, senior planner for the Houston-Galveston Council.
“We have a Texas Stream Team program, which is a citizen-scientist water quality monitoring program, it is run state-wide and is a partnership and supported by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and EPA,” Guidroz said. “The mission of the Texas Stream Team is to take environmental stewardship by empowering state-wide concerned citizens to promote a healthy and safe environment.”
This also includes a stormwater outreach program that includes homeowner education workshops, wastewater assistance programs, a trash-free waters project, on-site sewage facility resources and three-phase training for a Texas Stream Team.
The next part of the draft implementation plan will be in December to submit the revised implication plan to TCEQ, Johnston said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.