The process to determine whether a coronavirus patient has officially recovered does not require retesting, with a waiting period and communication used to deem them over the disease, officials said.
When people test positive for the coronavirus in Brazoria County, they are treated like any other client with follow-up care as necessary, Community Health Network Chairman Gerald Roznovsky said.
“We talk to them, keep in touch with them and we see how many people have been in contact with them,” Roznovsky said. “We treat them like any other patient needing medical help.”
If someone tests positive, he said, healthcare providers give advice on what can be done.
“But we cannot make them,” Roznovsky said of requiring a retest. “We are not at the point of making people test at any point.”
The good thing about the virus, Roznovsky said, is it has enabled people to see the value in telemedicine.
“When we started to translate to telemedicine, we had a system where we were able to help everyone quickly, and everyone was benefitting from that,” he said.
While some may take a stronger focus, Roznovsky said, he noticed people who were ill were likely to check in and get retested out of their own free will.
“The few people I have talked to that had the illness, they definitely chose to go back and make sure they were back to normal,” he said. “There wasn’t much doubt there.”
Community Health Network works with the county health department and aligns itself with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Business Development Manager Ezreal Garcia said.
“Those guidelines state that once the health department identified that the patient no longer exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, then we can go ahead and schedule an appointment with their primary care provider,” Garcia said. “During the recovery time, the health department checks in daily.”
Whether a person should get a second round of testing ultimately is up to the health department, Garcia said.
“We can provide that testing if necessary, or they can go get that testing at their care provider,” Garcia said.
Federal recommendations are that anyone who has tested positive should have their recovery confirmed by another test, but it is not mandatory they do so, he said.
“The CDC has suggested and has provided some guidance on whether or not a person needs to retest to determine if they have recovered, but that’s all ultimately up to the health care provider of the patient,” Garcia said.
The Houston Health Department abides by CDC’s guidelines as well, department epidemiologist Sudita Biswas said.
“According to CDC guidelines, that person has to be symptom-free for three consecutive days, 72 hours, without any medication, Tylenol, Advil or nothing,” Biswas said. “If that person has started the symptoms seven days ago and then they counted three days after that without medication, totaling to 10 days, then, after that, I recommend that person go get retested.”
With or without symptoms, three days symptom-free is the rule practiced throughout Texas, Biswas said.
“If a person has symptoms that continue for a few weeks, then they would count the last three days that they have no symptoms at all and go from there,” she said.
While she recommends a second round of tests, it is voluntary in Houston as well, she said.
“In some cases, people are required to test negative by their employer, and it may be wise to do so regardless,” she said. “But testing twice is ultimately not required by the CDC.”
Brazoria County Health Department abides state-level recommendations, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“They are working within CDC guidelines and with Texas Department of Health and Human Services as their first point of contact,” Sebesta said.
