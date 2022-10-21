ANGLETON
‘What time does the Astros game start?” auctioneer Jarrod Smith asked the dozens of people in the stands as the Brazoria County Fair Junior Livestock Auction got underway Thursday night.
“6:37!” came a voice from the crowd.
“See, the commissioner knows,” Smith said, pointing to Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne.
While there were plenty of people checking their phones for updates on the baseball score, the real winners of the night were the kids and teens of Brazoria County’s 4-H and FFA clubs bringing in thousands of dollars for their exhibits of animal husbandry.
The total amount raised from the 196 lots going to auction wasn’t available late Thursday, as 40 animals remained to hit the sales floor at about 10:15 p.m.
With almost 200 lots to choose from, there were enough steers, pigs, chickens — broilers, to be exact — goats, lambs and even baked goods to inspire bidding from many of the county’s businesses and individuals.
The commerce got started with a bang as Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman bid $2,000 for the grand champion pen of rabbits from Bret Dean of the Angleton Willing Workers 4-H Club.
The bidding stayed hot with the kids showing off their animals and flashing belt buckles to the crowd like they were gleaming boxing championship belts.
A range of FFA and 4-H members brought out their show animals for the crowd. Braxton Williams of the Brazosport FFA had to pull hard to wheel his caged grand champion turkey through the wood chips in front of the stage and was rewarded for his work with $2,750. Presley Robertson’s grand champion goat from Alvin 4-H nabbed $2,000, while Kalen Stavinoha of Midway 4-H got $1,750 for her grand champion lamb. Hunter Tello of Columbia-Brazosport FFA had the bid go up to $2,750 for his broilers.
Konnor Jennings of Midway 4-H brought a total of $17,000 for his grand champion steer, not unexpectedly the largest bid of the night, purchased by Allied Fire Protection and Gulf Coast Auto Park.
Alvin 4-H’s Kate Newell, a freshman in high school, won grand champion for her swine and took in $5,250, which she said was the most she had made so far after winning grand champion and reserve grand champion the last two years running.
“I definitely did better than my last couple of years. The auction is really great this year, so I think I did pretty good,” Newell said.
She said she plans to keep participating for the next few years that she’s eligible, and that her father was extremely helpful in showing her pigs, but that wasn’t the only reason she kept coming back to 4-H.
“It’s just mostly the society and the people I’m surrounded with are a very positive group and they really make you feel welcome,” Newell said.
Eight-year-old third-grader Kamryn Jennings was already showing her first steer, graduating from the mini-hereford she brought the previous year. The Midway 4-H member said she would be a little sad to part with the animal she’d spent so much time with over the last year getting ready to show, but she couldn’t wait to be in the auction.
“It feels great,” Jennings said. “I think he’s going to do great.”
Some of the sellers had tricks up their sleeves to inspire higher bids.
Fair Queen Taryn Fojtik had the reserve grand champion turkey, taking a trio of small, stuffed chicks out with her, declaring that people had to keep bidding as long as she kept juggling them, which received a significant laugh from the crowd. That didn’t happen, but it was enough to keep the amount going up until it reached $4,000.
Kasen Douglas managed to inspire bids on his reserve grand champion broilers through a sign he held that said, “Clucking my way to Texas A&M.” Aggie alumni and enthusiast Judge Matt Sebesta found himself moved enough to win the crate with a $4,000 bid and only mild prodding from Smith.
With two days of the fair left, the open beef show today and livestock judging events Saturday are still left to satisfy those who wish get their culture from agriculture.
