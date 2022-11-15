FREEPORT — Brazosport senior Ruby Villarreal checks into the counselors’ office every morning at 7 a.m. to start her teacher assistant role for the first period.
Friday was an anomaly.
Villareal is a recipient of the Taylor Whitney Foundation Show Up Award from Brazosport High School, earning a $500 scholarship for her efforts to not just her school, but community members around it.
She was sick and missed school Thursday. When 7 a.m. rolled around Friday, she was still absent. Concern grew as the certainty of the award presentation was on the table.
The school called Villarreal’s mom who said she was feeling under the weather. Regardless, Villareal went to school. Around 10 a.m., she finally came through the doors and was asked to help out a few teachers before the award was revealed.
When she walked into the office, Villarreal thought she was in trouble as the administration and teachers greeted her, she said.
Just a few minutes later, in front of the cafeteria, the staff and foundation founder Shannon Whitley presented Villarreal her award in front of the student body to a round of applause.
“I didn’t think it was going to be money, but you know what, God is good,” Villareal said.
The Taylor Whitley Foundation was founded in honor of former Texas A&M football and NFL player Taylor Whitley, who died unexpectedly in 2018 from cardiovascular disease. His motto was “Show up, give a flip, repeat.”
Showing up is how people consistently describe Taylor’s life and legacy, Whitley said.
His life was a series of actions, whether at work, home, on the football field, in his community, or within his church. He was one of those people that didn’t ask “what can I do to help” he just helped, she said.
“Every morning, I see her in the attendance office working hard before school has even started,” Brazosport Principal Quinton Virgil said. “She goes in early, takes initiative, and gets to work, other teacher’s assistants we have had in the past, show up right on time (or late) and usually wait until asked to do something to start working. In the afternoons she works at a nursing home assisting senior citizens. Working with elders takes a special caring heart and not many high school students have what it takes to do this. She is also taking and being successful in two college courses.”
Villareal was still caught off-guard with the scholarship money and is unclear what she wants to do with it yet, but college is on her mind, she said.
“I want the people to know that I was here and leave like a little mark,” Villarreal said.
It’s the first time the foundation has selected a Brazosport student for the award. Four scholarships will be given over the course of the year.
There was a pool of nominations and they read through why that person is nominating the particular candidate, Virgil said. From there, the decision was made that Villarreal was the best in this pool, he said.
Both the school counselor Robin Pate and school clerk Merlinda Cardenas nominated Villarreal.
“She gets here at seven o’clock, she starts helping me with filing and doing any legal tasks that are asked of her,” Cardenas said. “She gets along with everybody and she is very respectful.”
The most rewarding part to Virgil was seeing Villareal’s pure emotion and appreciation from a student that carries herself without the expectation of receiving something in return, he said.
Outside of school, Villareal continues to do work through the community with a part-time job at a nursing home in Freeport.
“She gets home kind of late in the evening and still has to do her homework and stuff and then to show up in the morning, that just shows a lot,” Cardenas said.
