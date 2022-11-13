BRAZORIA — With progress being made, there are bills to be paid.
City Council during its most recent meeting approved payments to multiple contractors for their work in infrastructure projects, including water and sewage system improvements.
Matula & Matula Construction's work on the sewage trunk line is going at a quicker pace than expected prompting council to approve the third payment installment of $606,915 to the company during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“They're doing it a whole lot faster than it was budgeted for,” Brazoria Mayor Philip Ray said. “When they do a project, they do it in milestones. They planned it out, but we had good weather and it's a good crew so they are heading toward the goal."
The construction company began work on the project Sept. 19 with an approved budget of $1.75 million. The COVID-19 pandemic closed down earlier work done on the line by a previous contractor, who went bankrupt.
The payments are based on a percentage of completion, putting them at 60 percent of pay.
“Watching these guys work is like an orchestra the way everything moves together, and they know their stuff,” Ray said.
The truck line stretches about 12,000 feet behind the water sewage plant currently between East New York Street and CR 797 on the southwestern section of Brazoria.
Originally expected to be finished in February, Matula and Matula's surprising progress has Ray hopeful they can finish by the end of the year.
Council also approved paying CFG Industries $60,660 for the Elevated Storage Tank Rehab Project.
CFG has been working on the tank since May, giving it a new coat of paint, refurbishment and repairing the metal on the inside. The work is being paid through certificates of obligation.
One of the struggles hindering construction has been fog, interrupting the progress and forcing workers to wait until the afternoon to work.
“Some of us are not getting to it until noon because the metal sweats with the fog and everything, and it has to dry off before they can paint it,” Ray said.
Officials are hopeful the water tank is finished before Thanksgiving, but Ray is aiming for the first section of December, expecting more fog setbacks and allowances to ensure the work is done correctly.
