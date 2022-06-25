Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Fort Velasco Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave. Living history event commemorating the 1832 Battle of Fort Velasco. Kids activities, artillery demos, history talks, period games and more. Museum admission $3 for children, military and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0033 or visit facebook.com/freeportmuseum.
Kaotik Freedom Celebration: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 222 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Comic convention and live wrestling event. Contact Shane Lassetter at 979-799-5967 or kaotikfreedomcelebration@gmail.com.
Disney “Frozen” Kids Musical: 2 and 4 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sold out. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Angleton West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Call 979-574-4858.
Sweeny Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Teen Lock-In Percy Jackson Adventure: 5 to 9 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. “Dawn of the Space Age” Be immersed with this most accurate historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. Witness their drive, passion, and perseverance to explore. A full dome film. $5 adults, $3 children, free to members. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Hallelujah Hymns and Praise: 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Multigenerational worship event featuring Louverl Griffin. Call Suzanne Ingram at 979-236-4778.
Sunday
Kaotik Freedom Celebration: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 222 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Comic convention and live wrestling event. Contact Shane Lassetter at 979-799-5967 or kaotikfreedomcelebration@gmail.com.
Disney Frozen Kids Musical: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
Monday
Brazoria County EEA Quilting Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. $5 supply fee. Call 979-964-1558 or email shana.kutac@ag.tamu.edu.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Ocean Glitter Slime: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Mondays at the Museum: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 4 to 6. Registration $15 museum members, $20 non-members. bcfas.org/summer-at-the-center. Call 979-265-7661.
Tuesday
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Cooking Well with Diabetes: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members or $75 non members monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
Fun with DIY: 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Water Balloon War: 2 p.m. at First Capitol Park, N. 13th St., West Columbia. Face off against the West Columbia Fire Department in a massive water balloon fight. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport, Freeport. Call 979-233-3622.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.