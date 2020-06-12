BRAZORIA — As city officials prepare for potential damages from hurricane season, Brazoria City Council has authorized to issue requests for proposals to apply for Texas General Land Office grants.
The minimum grant amount the city can receive will be $3 million and rise to as much as $10 million, Mayor Roger Shugart said.
The city does not have to pay anything up front, City Secretary Sheila Williams said.
The Texas GLO grant can be used to upgrade water, sewer or waste systems, the council said.
The grant can also assist with “risk reduction” to develop disaster-resisted infrastructure, repairing drainage problems and other related projects.
“This is a no-brainer to me,” Shugart said.
Council also felt “the need to push” discussing the 2020-21 fiscal budget until members received all of the numbers, Councilman Marcus Rabren said.
Brazoria also is on board with the Harris Reservoir expansion project. City officials approved giving the Brazosport Water Authority, one of the partners in the reservoir project, permission to issue $15 million in bonds, Shugart said.
The expansion is taking place north of the existing Harris Reservoir, northwest of Angleton, south of the Ramsey Prison Units, at the end of CR 34.
The city also will move all regular meetings to 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month to accommodate everyone’s time, Shugart said.
Council interviewed former Richwood finance director and interim city manager Lindsay Koskiniemi for its open city manager position in executive session. Koskiniemi served as the city’s finance director and interim city manager before resigning in April.
