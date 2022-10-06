LAKE JACKSON
When one door closes, can it open again? That is a question audiences will ponder in Brazosport College’s production of “A Doll’s House Part 2.”
The show opens at 8 p.m. Friday in the Seidule Theatre at the college, 500 College Drive.
A revolutionary play in 1879 written by Henrik Gibson, the original “A Doll’s House” sparked riots and some countries banned it being seen, Director Wes Copeland said.
Gibson was a great playwright who helped define modern theater, Copeland said.
“Nora Helmer is one of his great characters that he’s known for,” Copeland said. “And what happens at the end — I hope I’m not giving any spoilers away to anyone who wants to read that play first before they see our production — in part two is that Nora, after some circumstances happen, leaves her husband and children, and as you can imagine, in the late 1800s, that caused quite a scandal.”
In 2017, modern playwright Lucas Nath had the “absolute gall” to write a sequel, which is the play the college is presenting, Copeland said.
“Though it is set 15 years after the original ‘A Doll’s House,’ it is very much a very modern play,” Copeland said. “It has modern sensibilities. It has modern language, and it certainly carries on the story that ‘A Doll’s House’ ends with in a very respectful and compelling and interesting way.”
There’s enough discussion of part one in part two that it’s not necessary to have seen or read the original before seeing this production, Copeland said.
The characters are well-drawn and the relationships are understandable. The characters are compelling people that others can relate to, he said.
“I know that I’ve seen a live production and the person I went with, we walked away with very different thoughts about the play after we saw that production,” Copeland said. “And I think that the audience is going to probably sympathize more with one of the four characters than the others and who knows who that’s going to be. It’s a very even-handed play. It’s funny. It’s dramatic. It’s everything that makes good edge-of-your-seat theater.”
There are only four cast members, including Brandy Todd as Nora, Cindy Gernand as Anne Marie, Copeland as Torvald and Jocelyn Harper as Emmy.
Nora was a young wife in “A Doll’s House” who left her family, and now she has returned 15 years later. Anne Marie works for the house who has raised Nora’s children in her absence. Torvald is the husband Nora left behind. Emmy is the child she abandoned who is meeting her mother for the first time.
“I think there’s a lot of expectations that the audience may have with that particular relationship, confrontation,” Copeland said. “And I think that they’re going to be really surprised by what happens actually in the play itself during those scenes. They all make very compelling arguments that are not easy to dismiss. All four characters do that. They’re working it out.”
The play asks many questions for the viewer to ponder, including what it means to be a liberated person, specifically a woman. This question has been in the public discourse for more than a 100 years since the suffrage movement, Copeland said.
“The door that Nora slammed on her way out in 1879 is the door, now 15 years later, that the play opens with her knocking on. She has returned,” Copeland said. “And of course, the question that the audience has, is why has she returned?”
Even though it’s set so far back in time, there’s still a lot of the dialogue that rings true today, Assistant Stage Director Connie Marshall said.
“There are a lot of things that Nora says that women still have trouble vocalizing,” Marshall said. “They don’t speak out and it’s nice to have her do that and have it heard again because we’re finding things haven’t changed as much as we thought they would.”
Although there is a definite message in the story, the show is really entertaining. It has a lot of drama, humor and even shocking moments. It’s just a really good story, Marshall said.
Though skeptical at first of “A Doll’s House Part 2” being as compelling as the original, Copeland found after reading the script he misjudged it, he said.
“Lucas Nath has really written a compact actors’ play, something that the actors can really sink their teeth into,” Copeland said. “And everyone has a major role because there’s only four characters and they’re all just dealing with each other. And that’s just a playground for a director and for actors as well, so I was ready to jump right on it.”
The play can be seen at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 14 and 15, with a single matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are free to students and staff of Brazosport College. A $10 donation is appreciated from all others attending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.