RICHWOOD — An officer shot and killed a dog while he investigated a report the animal attacked a resident as she walked past it.
The woman reported about 9:35 a.m. Thursday that two dogs were running around loose in the 400 block of South Yaupon Street and one of them bit her while she walked in the area, Richwood Police Chief Stephen “Scot” Mayer said.
When the officer arrived, he found the two dogs in a driveway. One of the dogs was a large white-and-brown pit bull mix that appeared very friendly at first, Mayer said.
“(The dog was) walking around the officer, but from one second to the next, it became very violent,” Mayer said.
The officer, thinking the dog was friendly, attempted to secure it in his patrol vehicle, but the dog charged and bit him on the right calf muscle, a department news release states.
“The officer broke free of the dog’s bite and took a few steps back. The dog then ran at the officer,” the release states.
Thinking the dog would bite him again, the officer shot the dog between the shoulder blades, killing it, according to the release.
The woman and the officer were taken to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital, where they were treated and released, Mayer said.
“The dog will be tested to make sure it doesn’t have rabies,” he said. “We couldn’t find the other dog; after the shooting, the other dog took off running and left the area. After securing the scene, we looked for him but could not find him.”
The dog shot by the officer had a collar, but the department has not been able to find the owners, Mayer said.
“They appeared to belong to someone,” he said. “It’s a traffic event, and police officers love animals, too, but I think the officer made the correct decision.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.