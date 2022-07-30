CLUTE
An event people have been itching to attend — the 41st annual Great Mosquito Fest — opened in Clute and runs through tonight, looking to provide fun to those who will take on the Texas heat.
The annual fair kicked off Thursday with opening ceremonies near the stage that hosted rock band Telluride and ’80s cover band The Spazmatics later that night.
Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet took the microphone, as he and city council members Frances Vaughn and Travis Quinn welcomed residents and guests, performing simple skits and introducing local Boy Scouts to serve as the color guard.
“I know it’s hot. Not much I can do about that,” Shiflet told the crowd. “We ordered some cooler weather, but nobody’s delivered it yet. It’s on the way though — sooner or later.”
After canceling the event in 2020, Shiflet said attendance was good last year and he expected it to be just as well-attended this year, with the hours for the festival pushed back to accommodate the heat.
“We kind of expected it to be a little bit less last year, but we had a pretty good turnout both major nights last year,” he said. “We’re expecting more of the same. We’ve got pretty good lineups of entertainers.”
The gates were pushed back to 5 p.m. for Thursday and Friday, with a 3 p.m. start time for Saturday. “We’re going to try to keep people out of the heat of the day,” Shiflet said.
One person who was glad to see the temperature waning from the high of 105 degrees earlier in the day was Celeste Silling, education and outreach manager of the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. She was pulling double duty by covering two tables, promoting her workplace while also looking for volunteers for SPLASh, a beach clean-up effort.
“I was told to expect a lot of heat and a lot of people. I think as the day goes by, we’ll see more people and less heat, so that’s good,” Silling said with a laugh.
There was a variety of entertainment available to families, even outside the traditional rides and games. After all, there aren’t many other places people could find a mini-miniature golf course, a petting zoo and a mobile IV trailer triangulated within 20 feet of each other.
Johnny Huynh of IV Solution Spa and Wellness said part of why he was at the event was to get people curious about their business, where people can get a “Hydration Drip” to help fight the effects of the blistering heat, among other things on their menu, like vitamin shots, which they also perform house calls to administer.
“We’re one of the first one’s that’s been mobile, so we’ve been doing a lot of events,” Huynh said. “It’s something we’ve been doing for about a year now.”
Familiar festival mascot Willie Man-Chew was on hand as the giant inflatable mosquito towered over all sorts of treats, crafts and services.
Across the way, Willie was seemingly being stared down by a giant Easter Island-style Moai head from “Tiki Island,” a twist on a bounce-house that allows people to do some climbing in the middle of an inflatable moat. Amber Griffith of Texas City was one of the people running the attraction and said the park setting was a nice change of pace.
“It’s a nice scenic area,” Griffith said. “I’ll be excited for some music to happen, because usually there’s not music, but it just seems like a nicer area and I like that it’s on grass. That really helps.”
The festival continues with a 5K and kids run this morning at Brazosport College and barbecue and fajita cook-off events in the afternoon at the pavilion. Gates to the grounds will open at 3 p.m., and a doubles corn hole tournament will start at 5 p.m. at the horseshoe pits.
Entertainers Gabe Garcia, Creed Fisher and Dos Borrachos — popylar Texas Music artists Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager — will round out the evening, starting at 6 p.m., with the grounds staying open until 1 a.m. Sunday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.