ANGLETON
Each summer, kids ages 13-17 become Junior police officers through the Angleton Junior Police Academy to get first-hand experience of what the men and women in blue do to protect the city.
Attendees include kids interested in pursuing law enforcement careers, have family members in law enforcement or who want to see what police officers do, so the academy gives them that inside look, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.
“This actual academy mirrors what the police academy is, so we go over traffic stops, history of policing, cover the use of force, de-escalation techniques, defensive tactics, arrests, search and seizures, and at the end, we have a final exam covering to see if they learned anything,” DeLosSantos said.
The four-day academy introduces the children to DWI investigations along with conducting standardized field sobriety testing and having the children wear drunk goggles, DeLosSantos said
“We do go over hot topics for kids like vaping, drug use and alcohol awareness,” he said. “We want to teach them If they happen to be at a party and someone had too much and is overdosing or have alcohol poisoning, they won’t get in trouble if they call 911.”
Twelve cadets joined the academy, which is an improvement since COVID, DeLosSantos said
“We’ve been doing this since the mid-2000s. We didn’t do one in 2020 and tried in 2021 and it lasted two days, and someone tested positive,” he said. “Some of these kids are repeats from that and missed out on the rest of it that they wanted to do it again.”
Because last year’s academy got cut short, some kids have returned to gain the experience they missed out on, said 15-year-old Timothy Richardson of Freeport.
“My mom found the event on Facebook last year, and I attended, but it got cut short because of COVID, so we decided to come back this year to finish the program,” he said. “It was more of what I didn’t learn because the day we stopped, we were going to do building searches, which I was looking forward to most. That was one of the major keys that brought me back.”
Although law enforcement is not a field Richardson plans on going into, he returned to learn building searches, a topic he missed last year.
“In the movies, you always see this team of cops going into this building with flashlights and everything, and it was always really cool. I wanted to try,” he said. “This helps me understand how police work. Before I did this program, I thought the police were this scary out-to-get-you kind of thing, but now I’ve done the program, I see they’re not out to get you, they’re just trying to help you by getting the bad people.”
Officers also plan to teach the children self-defense, which is what excites 13-year-old Matthew Richardson the most.
“I hope to learn more about the police and their role in society to be a better citizen. I don’t want to go into law enforcement, but I think it’s a good thing to know if I want to go into it,” he said. “I want to learn some defensive moves and maybe some ways to stop a choke hold so I can defend myself from my brother.”
The training will not be about fighting but defensive tactics and training them to defend themself, DeLosSantos said.
“We spend a few hours on that. It’s not hard strikes, just joint locks. So if someone came up from behind and attacked them, they could get out of it,” he said. “I think a lot of people that have never been around law enforcement or don’t know anyone in law enforcement doesn’t have an idea on how it works or some of the things we have to deal with.”
Other children, such as 16-year-old Hannah Kirtner saw the academy as a booster for her career, she said.
“I’ve always been interested in law enforcement, and since I was 11, I wanted to be a game warden, so I thought this was perfect to learn,” she said. “This gives me more insight. The law is the law, and it’s a good learning experience. I’m hoping to get more knowledge.”
The academy is also a stepping stone for 13-year-old Alexa McClain, who has wanted to be an officer since she was young, she said.
“When I was a baby, my mom died. … I began watching law shows, and I’ve liked it since then because I want to help others who might have gone through that too,” she said. “I’ve wanted to be an officer since I was five. It helps me know what to do when I’m out there.”
Traffic stops will also be part of their curriculum, including getting pulled over and what officers do, DeLosSantos said.
“It’s taught in drivers education, but we want to emphasize the certain steps they take because we don’t want anyone to be harmed by mistake like getting out of the car or having erratic behavior,” DeLosSantos said. We train them step by step on what our responsibility is on a traffic stop, and theirs is.”
The department does this because they’re trying to get children interested in law enforcement, Training Officer Harold Vandergrifft said.
“It’s a recruiting tool, we also go to the school and things like that to get people interested in law enforcement,” he said. “We allow anyone interested to come in.”
