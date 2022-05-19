JONES CREEK — The village will have to pay back a portion of grant money after “mistakenly” spending it for work on a private road.
Village Council last year voted to use $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant money for road work, with Jones Creek paying for materials and the county providing labor under a standard interlocal agreement between the two levels of government.
“There are specific guidelines on what type of road constructions and what we can do with this,” Alderwoman Nicole Hardesty said. “We decided we would do road work. A list of roads was brought to us by the combination of the Street and Drainage committees.”
The list unknowingly included a private road — Arrington Lane — which is not an allowed use under CDBG rules, and the village will have to pay back the county for what it spent on the work, Assistant District Attorney Mary Shine said.
“With the material and time, all of that has been calculated to a little over $8,000,” Shine said. “The invoice is being sent to the village to pay it off.
The work involved grading the road and putting down a stabilizer, Hardesty said.
Arrington Lane belongs to Sabrina Brimage, wife of Freeport City Councilman Troy Brimage, and has been in her family for decades. Until the issue with the grant money came up, she didn’t know it was a private road, she said.
“What I understood was that road belonged to the Village of Jones creek. It has a street sign like all of the other street signs in the village,” Sabrina Brimage said. “Corey (Thomas, an alderman) called me and asked me if I knew I owned that road. I’ve always been told by my parents that it belonged to the village of Jones Creek and my dad even told me they maintained it.”
A resident brought to Marshal William Tidwell’s attention last week that it was a private road.
“Once we determined it was private, we stopped work,” Hardesty said. “I think we just lose that money. This was an honest mistake. There was no malice involved.”
If she had known Arrington Lane was her property, she would have said something, Sabrina Brimage said.
“I wouldn’t ask the village of Jones Creek or the county to put any work into it,” she said. “If I asked for that, everyone in the village would need that as well. I don’t ask them to mow my yard. I didn’t even know they did anything to it. I hope it’s not in bad shape. It’s truly an honest mistake.”
Despite it being a case of mistaken road, Jones Creek will not be able to gain the money they lost back, Hardesty said.
“We took full responsibility and we will continue to take that position, but it was an honest mistake,” Hardesty said. “We did the road in error and we realized that, so if there is an invoice, we will take care of it.”
Four other roads approved for work with the grant funding aren’t affected, she said.
“These are the roads we have resurfacing out here. The county is finished with Nealson Road, Avenue I, they’re finished with blacktop, and Live Oak is just waiting for blacktop and West Live Oak,” Thomas said.
In other business, council members voted to join the Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities. It will cost the village $106.56 this year.
“The coalition has better bargaining power when dealing with CenterPoint Energy or other utilities based on being able to negotiate rates,” Hardesty said. “We have that bargaining power together. That’s why we decided to join because it’s someone to help represent us in situations where maybe CenterPoint wanted to raise our rates, they will fight for us.”
Additionally, the council canvassed the May 7 election and confirmed the winners to be Mayor Terry Jeffers, Tidwell, and aldermen Glenn Jordan and David Galloway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.