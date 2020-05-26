ROSHARON — Grace Wesselski ended up the salutatorian of Angleton Christian School’s graduating class, but she did not start there, Counselor Barbara Hutto said.
“When she came to us, she was really struggling,” Hutto said.
Grace worked extremely hard, which Hutto believes says a lot about her.
“When she saw she could go, she went,” Hutto said.
Before transitioning to Angleton Christian, Wesselski was homeschooled and spent a year as part of an advanced co-op program that met once a week, leaving her to struggle through the assignments at home.
Homeschooling was not easy, particularly when Grace and her mother, Melody Wesselski, did not understand things the same way, and especially after Grace’s younger brother came along, Melody Wesselski decided she just couldn’t do it anymore, she said.
“Kudos to those who can homeschool and do it properly,” Melody Wesselski said. “It wasn’t for me.”
Melody Wesselski decided to look into Angleton Christian School after hearing about it from somebody who stopped in her shop, the Cherokee Rose Trading Post, she said.
“This lady came in, Suzanne Schaffer, and her daughter was in there, Anastasia, and I think Anastasia at the time was like 13 years old … and I was just so impressed with how she carried herself,” Melody Wesselski said.
They told her that was because of the school Anastasia attended, Melody Wesselski said, and Grace joined Angleton Christian as a fifth grader.
“I was so behind,” Grace Wesselski said. “Technically I probably should’ve been in fourth grade.”
Part of what made the transition difficult was that the rest of her classmates had been there for years, and knew what they were doing, she said.
“I’m trying to catch up to where they are, and it was rough,” she said. “Especially English — I remember coming home every night and, like, doing homework for hours.”
One of the differences between her co-op program and Angleton Christian was having a schedule, and that helped a lot, she said.
“I wasn’t used to being committed to going to school every day of the week and doing my homework on time and having a dress code, even,” Grace Wesselski said. “I didn’t know anything about getting ready for school.”
Teachers and school administrators were very helpful, and one of Grace’s biggest takeaways from her Angleton Christian experience was how things work out when people work together, she said.
“Working together, it makes things easier,” she said. “You have your teachers helping you, you have your classmates, your friends. … Everyone makes things happen — it doesn’t happen by yourself.”
The teachers were phenomenal, and the school was “more than accommodating,” Melody Wesselski said.
“I owe that school a whole bunch,” Melody Wesselski said. “She was able to really excel.”
Before the transfer, one of Melody’s concerns was whether Grace would be treated differently, because she wasn’t where she should’ve been academically, and because the family is not Baptist, Melody Wesselski said.
“We keep all the Jewish holy days but we’re Christian,” Melody Wesselski said. “We keep all the Old Testament, so (Grace) leaves for the feast for maybe a couple weeks at a time, and that happens once a year, and then we do Passover so she has extra days that she has to miss, and Mr. Smith was very much, ‘We’ll work around you’ … (and) ‘we’ll totally embrace.’”
Grace got involved with sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball and track, and became close with her friends during the eight years they spent together, she said.
“You see the school going through different stages and your friends are going through different stages and you are, too,” Grace Wesselski said. “You see the transition through the years, especially elementary to junior high to high school.
“It’s just really cool being able to see your friends kind of change with you, and you shape each other,” she said.
While it will be strange not to have her friends in college with her, she’s looking forward to exploring the next stage of her life, and plans to commute to Houston Community College in Missouri City to study dental hygiene, she said.
“I’m still working out my college plans,” she said.
Before that stage, however, she got to spend extra time with her friends — a couple of whom will attend college out of state, and one of whom is joining the U.S. Army, she said.
“They’re a close group,” Melody Wesselski said. “They just spent the last three days together on the beach, the whole class, and they were able to have prom and then they worked extra hard to let them graduate and we had a beautiful graduation. It’s just a really neat group of kids.”
Graduation was on May 15.
“Like everyone said, it’s not the end that we wanted, but I’m glad we could end it like that,” Grace said. “I’m excited.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.