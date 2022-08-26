DANBURY — The city is expected to dip into reserves to cover a $12,500 shortfall in its planned budget despite setting the proposed property tax rate at the highest level possible without requiring voter approval.
Because property values saw a 15.9 percent increase — from over $98 million last year to $113 million — cutting the tax rate from the current year by about 4.7 cents will still bring in more revenue, Danbury Mayor Sue Powell said.
“When the demand goes up, and the need is there, the price goes up,” she said.
The city is expecting total revenue of more than $1.8 million in the general fund for the year, according to a presentation during a city uCouncil workshop session Tuesday.
The no-new-revenue rate for the city came out to 57.56 cents per $100 taxable value, while the voter-approval tax rate is 61.23 cents, which is the level council members plan to adopt. The current rate is 65.90 cents per $100 taxable value.
A public hearing on the tax rate and budget are scheduled for Sept. 15, after which council is expected to vote on them.
A proposal by Powell to add $25,000 to the general fund budget for emergency street repairs is based on a lesson from the current year, she said.
“Last fiscal year we did some emergency street repairs and there wasn’t a fund really to pull it out of,” Powell said. “It came right out of general. It was miscellaneous, so that’s why I made it a street repair fund.”
There was also a proposal to raise the franchise tax and permit fees.
Some other significant changes to the proposed budget include a decrease in health insurance, increase in bank charges and decrease in dues and subscriptions.
In the utility fund, the city is expected to have a revenue of $881,918, besting last year’s $751,053.
Fuel expenses are expected to go up to $8,000 after last year’s $6,000 limit went over by a little under $500 because of record-high gas prices. Other notable proposals include raising the budgets for chemicals and supplies, while decreasing what it sets aside for electrical service.
Utilities Supervisor Kristina Watson, alongside resident Lennie Miner, pitched the idea of adding an alert system to the water tower. The proposal follows the city going under a boil order last week because of service disruptions caused by a tower leak and broken water lines.
“We need to start somewhere. The tower is a good spot, basically the heart of this city. We need an alert system, we need it back,” Miner said.
After receiving a quote. they asked $19,000 be included in the budget to pay for it.
Council next meets Thursday.
