Dow Chemical Co. is partnering with Brazosport Water Authority on a $335 million project to expand the Harris Reservoir and protect against potential drought in the Brazosport area.
The partnership will ensure the surface water supply to customer cities and the industrial complexes in Southern Brazoria County is effective, Brazosport Water Authority General Manager Ronny Woodruff said.
“Currently, we have about a 60-day supply of reserve water in the two existing reservoirs, and after completion of the project, we should be at about 180-day supply,” Woodruff said.
The site is expected to hold about 50,000 acre feet of water, Dow Global Water Technology Leader Tim Finley said.
“As we all finish out the details of the design, you’ll end up honing in to exactly how much water it will hold,” Finley said.
Talk about expanding the county’s access to water got serious after a series of severe droughts, including ones in 2009 and 2011 that prompted water rationing and required Dow to purchase water and have it sent down the Brazos River.
The county’s own growth, along with more water being pulled from the river to serve development upstream, also have contributed to the region’s difficulty ensuring it has enough water to meet the long-term needs of industry and residents.
GROWTH PLAN
The expansion is taking place north of the existing Harris Reservoir, northwest of Angleton, south of the Ramsey Prison Units, at the end of CR 34.
“The existing Harris Reservoir will be adjacent to the expansion, immediately to the south,” Woodruff said.
The water authority has its own water rights to the Brazos River, but Dow Chemical is the primary holder. Dow pulls water from the river and stores water in reservoirs, Woodruff said. Dow sends water to the Brazosport Water Authority through a pumping system that goes to the authority’s treatment plant in Lake Jackson, he said.
“We have a water pumping and storage contract with Dow Chemical and have had it since the ’80s,” Woodruff said.
The water authority and Dow discussed the collaborative effort to improve both the authority’s and Dow’s storage capacity, and that’s how the two entities got involved.
This project has been in the planning stages for a decade, since 2010, Woodruff said. Dow bought the property that once was part of the Ramsey Prison Unit in 2011 for $5.5 million for the reservoir’s expansion, and progress toward that goal has been steadily taking place.
WIDESPREAD NEED
Dow uses a large amount of fresh water to operate its processes, but most of that water is used for cooling purposes and returned back to the river after it is used, Dow Texas Operations Site Director Rich Wells said.
“What we’re finding is an increase in demand from the river as population grows along the Brazos River and the frequent droughts that we have been experiencing over the last decade,” Wells said. “And our ability to provide that water to our operations is being compromised.”
Dow did a project analysis to discover how to ensure it has the water it needs, Wells said.
“We found that we need to build a third storage reservoir in order to have a reserve supply of water during drought circumstances, and when there isn’t water available in the river,” Wells said.
This water isn’t only used by Dow, Wells said.
“Our system of taking water out of the river is also used by our community,” Wells said. “The Brazosport Water Authority gets their water from the same source that we do and they use our infrastructure to get that water to their facility and then they distribute it to the community of Brazosport.”
Brazosport Water Authority provides about 70,000 people with water, so this is not just an industrial issue, he said.
“It’s also an issue of ensuring that our community has the water, and so we are looking to build the reservoir and that reservoir will allow us to get that safety supply that we are going to need in the decades to come,” Rich said.
The Harris Reservoir will be a great project to assist in times of drought in order to maintain regular water usage and to add job opportunities coming from the industrial plants, Woodruff said.
“It’ll help us from having to go into severe drought restrictions,” Woodruff said. “I’m not going to say that we will do away from drought restrictions, but it will lessen the impact.”
FUNDING PIECES
The public-private partnership between Dow and the Brazosport Water Authority will allow access to public funds, Woodruff said. The water authority plans to issue $15 million worth of debt to help fund the reservoir’s construction.
“We are attempting to finance the project using SWIFT funds, which are low-interest funds that will keep the costs of the project down,” he said.
The Legislature created the State Water Infrastructure Fund for Texas, or SWIFT, after the 2009 and the 2011 droughts to assist with funding water projects, Woodruff said.
Lake Jackson also plans to issue the $15 million worth of bonds for the project on behalf of the water authority, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“Dow made a wonderful presentation, where they explained that they are asking for a loan through the Texas Water Development Board,” Yenne said. “After Dow goes through their planning phase, and they go through this construction, the reservoir is estimated to cost $335 million.”
Four of the seven Brazosport Water Authority member cities in Brazoria County must approve any kind of debt the authorities wants to take on, Yenne said. The cities include Freeport, Clute, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Richwood, Brazoria and Oyster Creek.
Oyster Creek officials gave their blessing during their Thursday meeting.
PUBLIC INPUT
There will be a virtual public meeting June 17, where the public will be allowed to submit comments and questions, Wells said. The pubic comment period is open through July 2.
The project will not affect flooding in the area, Wells said.
“As we’ve gone through that permitting process, we have done all of the modeling that is required and that modeling does show that this project, this additional reservoir, will not impact the floodplain,” Wells said. “So this will not create more flooding in the area.”
There have been no significant supply additions to the Brazos River Basin for more than 40 years, Wells said, leading him to believe that the project is necessary.
“There are other storage projects that could go on north of us, but this is one that is needed for our region,” Wells said.
Permitting, which involves the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA and Brazoria County, will take about two years and construction should begin in mid-2022, Wells said.
“That construction will take about three or four years total,” he said.
Comments may be submitted at www.publicinput.com/DOW-reservoir-EIS.
For information, visit https://bit.ly/2A7gxy7.
