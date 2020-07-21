The photo of Christian Dominguez assembling solar panels on the front page of Saturday's paper was incorrectly credited to a staff photographer. The photo was contributed.
Breaking News
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Pearland woman latest COVID-related death
- Brazoria woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend
- THE SCOOP: Asian-American restaurant coming to LJ
- Train smashes stuck semi
- Dog found deceased following Angleton fire
- 2 more residents with COVID-19 dead
- County cases fall under 100, though “still high”
- Angleton mayor hopeful downward trend is coming
- County announces 190 COVID-19 cases
- Pearland resident with COVID dies; 166 new cases announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- MICHAEL MORRIS: COVID 'truthers' are disheartening (42)
- Letters to the editor for July 11, 2020 (25)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Vaccine news shows progress (14)
- Tempers flare over assault claim at WC meeting (14)
- Letters to the editor for July 9, 2020 (13)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Local Journalism Sustainability Act to aid businesses, readers, and news (12)
- GUEST COLUMN: Response to The Facts’ Mail-In Ballot Editorial (11)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Remote learning more about protecting teachers, staff (11)
- Letter to the editor (11)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: November outcome uncertain as ever (10)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Turtles moving on from nesting season
- Coin shortage changes business practices
- COVID cases hit a consistency in Brazoria County
- Brazoria woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend
- Free dual credit will promote college-going culture
- Sweeny seniors finish up
- TAPPS releases guidelines for fall sports
- Anglers bringing catches for summer long tournament
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.