FREEPORT
Leaders to clarify zoning ordinance
Freeport City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission will have a joint meeting and public hearing to bring everyone together on setting zoning rules for downtown.
If approved, the city would unite Freeport’s four unique zoning districts into one set of rules.
City officials hope the new zoning ordinance will make it easier for businesses to build in Freeport.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd. Attendees are required to wear a mask, the agenda said.
In other business, Freese & Nichols representatives will present a “risk assessment” of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and review estimated costs for possible improvements.
Visitors can also join the meeting by teleconference at 425-436-6312 or videoconference at join.freeconferencecall.com/city_council_060120. Use access code 5678901#.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to hear facility use requests
Lake Jackson City Council will field requests to use city facilities at a meeting Monday, according to the agenda.
Barbie Rhodes Dance Studio will return to request to use the Civic Center plaza for its dance recital in July, as they did at the last meeting, the agenda states. City staff previously told representatives they were bound by state rules of not allowing groups of more than 10 to gather.
Fred Ortiz will request to reopen the farmers market on South Parking Place, the agenda states.
Council will discuss whether to remove caution tape from city playgrounds and instead mark the areas with signs explaining CDC guidelines, according to the agenda.
Also on the agenda are a discussion to appraise the 5.2 acres of land at FM 2004 and Highway 288 and sell it at a minimum price, as well as safety practices for door-to-door solicitors during the pandemic.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive. To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
CLUTE
District to enact hurricane plans
The Velasco Drainage District board will discuss plans for implementation of drainage, hurricane and flood protection programs when it meets via teleconference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Members will review and consider the final plat of the R&F Homestead in Clute, a permit to Dow Chemical Company for a Helical Pile Installation at Plant A, Big Slough Easement through Madeley Property and responses to the COVID-19 emergency.
Anyone interested in joining the meeting can call 1-866-899-4679 and use access code 852-014-909.
