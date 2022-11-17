BRAZORIA
A cold front was moving in and a light rain sprinkled the head and shoulders of Henry Smith’s statue. The forecast of more rain meant the Barrow Elementary fourth-graders missed a walk over to the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, and they didn’t get to hear the Brazoria Militia salute the Texas Revolutionary war hero with black powder guns.
The Brazoria Heritage Foundation moved its annual tribute to Smith, Texas’ first provisional governor, to the school. because of the weather. The 104 students sat politely in the Barrow cafeteria; they said the pledges to the flags and jubilantly sang “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” actively clapping in all the right places even without their music director’s cues.
Monday was a study in how to carry on despite adverse conditions, and the students, adults and re-enactors scored high marks. Brazoria Heritage Foundation President David Jordan welcomed the students and their teachers and special guests who included the Rev. James Hill of Victory Church who gave the invocation.
Foundation charter member Judy Gifford-Gatton led the a cappella singing of “Texas, Our Texas” since the music director was out sick, and the students made the best of it.
“I’ve been a singer all my life in church and at various events,” she said. “I don’t mind speaking or singing in front of people even though my singing days are almost over due to age and breathing difficulties. No one else stepped up to volunteer. I thought, ‘What the heck?’ ”
Jordan then introduced Ray McGaughey, Heritage Foundation vice president, who dressed and played the part of the celebrity of the day, Henry Smith. McGaughey told students all about Smith’s life in the early 1800s helping to civilize the wild Texas frontier. Students chuckled as he told about his three marriages to three sisters – the second two being twins. McGaughey explained that Smith was elected alcalde or mayor of Brazoria in 1833, how he ran against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin in 1836 for president of the new country of Texas and how he served in the Texas House of Representatives for a term. Smith is best known as the first provisional governor of Texas in 1834.
Fourth grade social studies teacher Cerrington Massey said, “My students and I enjoyed the program. The reenactment was a great visual aid for my students to see history live as a resource.”
Texas students in fourth and seventh grades study the state’s history which is also reinforced in social studies class.
Other re-enactors present Monday included Chris Kneupper who portrayed Edward Harkort, a captain in the Texas Revolutionary Army. He left students and adults with a profound thought:
“The Texas Revolution started and ended in Brazoria County.” He was referring to the Battle of Velasco in 1832 and the negotiations for Mexican President and General Santa Anna after Texans won the battle for independence at San Jacinto in 1836.
