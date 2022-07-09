Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Celebrate America: 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Bernard St., Brazoria. Inflatables, rock wall, mechanical swing and food vendors. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Presented by Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
All America Night Celebration: 6 to 10 p.m. at Ellis Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive, Richwood. Barbecue party, music and bounce houses. Call 979-265-2082 or email richwood@richwoodtx.gov.
Meadmaking 101: 4 to 6 p.m. at Black’s Fairy Meadery LLC, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. $50 per person. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/mead-101-tickets-349204027647. Call 979-345-6323.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: 7:30 p.m. in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Brazosport Center Stages presents a tale as old as time. Tickets $22 adults, $16 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
National Collector Car Appreciation Day: 5 to 9 p.m. at Main Street Steakhouse and Bar, 1802 Main St., Danbury. Enjoy checking out the cars and visiting. Call 979-308-4308.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Painting Pet Portraits: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the BAL Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Bring sharp 8-by-10 photo of pet to paint from or use one provided by instructor Glenn Cernosek. Fee $295. Visit bcfas.org or call 979+265-7661.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org..
Lego WeDo Sea Cleaner: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family McLovin Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Columbia McDonalds, 808 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia. Free Happy Meals, photo booth, giveaways and live music. Call 979-345-3623.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series: 1 p.m. event starts at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
BCFA Lamb, Goats & Swine Validation: 6:30 to 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Shakespeare exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Admission by donation. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570 or visit ljhistory.org.
Sunday
History Talks: 2 to 4 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Program about ropes and knots. Free. Call 979-849-5965.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: 2:30 p.m. in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Brazosport Center Stages presents a tale as old as time. Tickets $22 adults, $16 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
National Community Band Concert: 3:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free; no tickets required. Call 979-230-3156 or visit brazosport.edu/clarion.
Monday
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. Call 979-415-2590.
Marine Corps League #982 monthly meeting: 6 p.m. at American Legion Post #241, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. All current Marines, Marine Veterans, and FMF corpsman who served Marines welcome. Call 979-549-6962.
Chicks to Children: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Civic Center Fun Timer’s Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Food and fun provided. Call 979-415-2600.
Friends of the Community Food Pantry: 10 a.m. to noon at 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. Drive-thru only. Call 979-848-0477.
Teens Summer Refreshers: 3 to 4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 1 p.m. at Coastal Bend Education Center, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Monte at 979-848-7944.
Webb’s First Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Tuesday
Fun Timer’s Mini Dolphin Trip: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. No wheelchairs, space limited. $35 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Craft: 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Chicks To Children: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
BCLS Can Help Discover Your Roots: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
