WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia baseball coach Earnest Pená said he relied on senior Kade Reynolds throughout the season and knew he could count on him to produce.
“Wherever I need him, he was up for it, so I’m gonna miss him in that aspect, but as a leader, I’m gonna miss them a ton,” Pená said.
That leadership showed itself away from the field, too, as Reynolds devoted his time to helping his school and community.
Reynolds, who will graduate tonight at Griggs Field, where he starred in football, has been involved with the school’s Peer-Assisted Learning Strategies program.
“I liked PALS because I get to help the kids and then at the same time, I get to hear about their stories,” Reynolds said.
His brother, Caleb, also participated in PALS, and looking up to his brother influenced Kade to join.
“It just makes me feel good because it signifies that I’ve touched a kid’s life,” Reynolds said. “It puts an impact on them, showing them that there’s somebody that they can look up to.”
That impact was evident to a West Columbia Elementary kindergarten teacher whose class Reynolds would visit once a week to mentor the students.
“From the very first day, he immediately hit it off with my students,” the teacher wrote in a Show Up Scholarship nomination letter. “He is so kind to them, yet always guiding them and encouraging them to follow rules and be successful in whatever they are working on. He became a person they looked up to and respected.”
He became a close friend to one particular student, the teacher wrote, but his kindness touched everyone in the class.
“To see the impact Kade has made on the students in my classroom is priceless,” she wrote. “The time that he spends playing a game, helping them complete a task, or even simple everyday conversations is always done with a grateful heart.”
His mother, Kristi Carter, is proud of her son’s impact on younger kids, she said.
“At Christmas time, the kids all wrote him these little cards that said hey, it’s my best friend, I love Kade,” she said. “It makes me happy that he’s so loved and looked up to because sometimes you don’t know those kids’ situation at home. It was one of those things that makes your mom heart cry.”
Other activities Reynolds has been involved with include helping Columbia’s Little League baseball and youth football teams, alongside law enforcement banquets and storm cleanups.
While anticipating graduation, Reynolds will remember the work he put forth toward earning his diploma and National Honor Society recognition.
“I just can’t think people hear enough about the teachers and the counselors support, it’s just phenomenal,” he said.
One of Reynolds’ core memories of his school years will be the feeling of the community.
“If you go to a softball game, if you go to a baseball game or a basketball game, everybody’s there, and I think that the small town is great for us because we’re so tight,” he said. “Ultimately, this is where we grew up and this is where the majority of your life has come from.”
He won’t be going far to play college baseball, his favorite of the multiple sports he participating in during high school. He signed with Wharton County Junior College.
Reynolds is going to miss Columbia but is excited to experience the adventure of college and the lifestyle, he said.
“I’m super proud of him and the young man that he’s grown up to be, his mother said, “and I can’t wait to see what his future holds and where he’s gonna end up and just watch him grow even more and pursue his love of baseball — and hopefully one day, make it to the majors.”
