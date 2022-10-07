SWEENY — With vacancies in the district’s schools, members of the faculty and administration are taking on new, interim roles in order to bridge gaps and try to maintain the improvement shown in Sweeny ISD’s STAAR evaluations.
Seven-year Sweeny ISD employee Matthew Way will be stepping in as the new interim principal of Sweeny Elementary School. It’s the school he began in when he arrived in the district, teaching science and social studies to fifth graders. He kept teaching STEM at the elementary school until he took an administration internship and started the current school year as one of the assistant principals of the high school.
David Smothers, who has spent his entire education career with the district, will serve as interim assistant principal at Sweeny High School while still continuing as the director of Career and Technical Education, as well as College, Career and Military Readiness. He’s been an ag teacher, counselor and administrator at the junior high and high school.
“I was asked to step in for Mr. Way for 30 days and that’s what I’m doing now,” Smothers said.
Smothers is comfortable with his role at the high school and is not particularly interested in turning the interim position into a long-term career move, he said, but he wants to help wherever he is needed. He indicated his greatest challenge is wearing both hats, and he is thankful other members of the faculty have helped him with that.
“I will do whatever has been asked of me. I really couldn’t care less. I’m here for the kids. It doesn’t matter what capacity I’m in. That’s why I started 28 years ago — because I like being around kids,” Smothers said.
Way is mulling over applying for the principal’s position and would make his decision soon, he said.
“I started my career at the elementary. Loved it there. Loved that age-level students. Love the faculty there,” Way said. “I had the opportunity to come to the high school and found out I love that as well. I absolutely love the faculty at the high school. Love that age group — great experiences. So I’m very thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to work at both ends of the spectrum.”
The administrative moves are part of a larger attempt by the district to plug holes as best it can to fill job vacancies, including three in the elementary school. A committee is planned to take recommendations for hires to the Nov. 8 meeting of the school board.
“We hired somebody from outside of Sweeny ISD who came with a wealth of knowledge in the area of curriculum, so in an effort to try to align people to their strengths, we’ve made some pivots to best align the resources of the district to the needs of the students,” Superintendant Daniel Fuller said.
The experiences of Way and Smothers within the district made them ideal for filling needs while avoiding some of the pitfalls of bringing in new people, at least for the time being, Fuller said. He called Way’s shift back to the elementary school after adding his administrative experience a perfect fit, indicating his years of time within that school, specifically, allowed him to know what to expect.
The only time restriction for hiring is Oct. 14 because of legal requirements on how long a job must be advertised before applications can be closed or a decision can be made.
“We are not immune to the teacher shortage in the state of Texas,” Fuller said. “That is a constant situation and conversation of how do we differentiate and pivot ourselves in a way that will attract professionals to our area. Being a rural district has its own challenges as well.”
Keeping up with booming suburban districts in the competition for talent requires Sweeny to be agile, he said.
“I think it will be an ongoing challenge for all districts across the state,” Fuller said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.