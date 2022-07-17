LAKE JACKSON — It may be hard for people to think about hurricanes when the weather in Brazoria County has been so dry, but in many cases, they, or tropical storms, are what break the droughts this area has faced.
With that in mind, as well as a large number of recent moves to the Lone Star State, local House Representative Randy Weber hosted a Brazoria County Hurricane Preparedness event.
“This is a one-stop shop for y’all to be able to come here, talk to people, get their cards, put a face with the name,” Weber said. “All kinds of help is here. Avail yourself of it.”
Office holders and organizations gathered in the Lake Jackson Civic Center to discuss the county’s readiness for upcoming natural disasters and what residents can do to be prepared.
“Preparedness seems to ebb and flow,” National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Jeffery Evans said. He has been with the government program for more than three decades.
“It depends on recent history. The year after a big hurricane, everyone’s interested. Unfortunately, leading into it, especially if it’s been quiet, people get complacent.”
Complacency was the enemy for many of the speakers at the event, who had a common message — it’s not a matter of if Brazoria County will be struck by another hurricane, but when.
“We want everyone to take the necessary steps to be ready, and being informed and armed with information about exactly who to go to, who to talk to and how to reach out to them as quickly as possible is very, very valuable,” Weber said in an introductory speech.
One of the speakers was Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta of the Commissioners’ Court, who received praise from multiple speakers for his leadership in emergency management.
“As we’ve seen in the last seven and a half years, we can have a disaster at any time. Whether it be one of the five floods that we have had in the last seven-plus years, where it can be a named freeze that we had in February of last year, a pandemic and the first hurricane that we’ve had in a long time, which we had last September,” Sebesta said. “One of the things that you really need in a disaster is not only to be prepared but to stay in touch and get good quality information."
He urged residents with smartphones to download the new Brazoria County OEM app from the Office of Emergency Management for the best information in a disaster. He said it is replacing the Ready Brazoria app that served a similar function, and users should make the switch as soon as possible.
Another source of preparedness is having insurance to cushion the financial blow of a disaster. Melissa Washington of the Texas General Land Office urged anyone who’d let their insurance lapse to sign up as soon as possible due to the waiting period before coverage begins.
“If a storm comes in the next 30 days, that insurance is not active,” she said.
Surfside Beach Mayor Gregg Bisso, in particular, spoke about specific improvements that had been made to the town to minimize the potential damage of hurricanes and floods.
“Since Nicholas of last year, we have made some big changes in our preparedness and the way we handle hurricanes in Surfside. With the help of a lot of our community, we were able to raise enough money to build our own standalone, elevated police station, that’s going to also serve as our (Emergency Operations Center),” Bisso said.
He said the town is working on an emergency operations trailer for management following a destructive weather event.
Another common theme was helping neighbors, whether literal, from the next town or the next state. Weber gave the example of Louisianan residents bringing boats during Hurricane Harvey and earning the nickname the Cajun Navy. Sebesta talked about towns sharing water and resources during last year’s freeze.
One group putting that into literal practice is the Homeland Preparedness Project, a group that trains “citizen responders.”
Phyllis Gripp represented the group and said they go wherever they can to spread awareness and sign up volunteers to help when things take a turn.
“We work hubs, we do shelters, if they have to move, we’re going to be setting them up on buses to get to Hays County," Gripp said.
