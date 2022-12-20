CLUTE
Giving is the word of the season as Christmas comes into view this year with hundreds of cars wrapped around the block in preparation for the Dream Gifts program.
Every year the Brazoria County Dream Center takes on hundreds of families in a mass gift distribution. Saturday’s event was one of the largest in its history with 1,400 children receiving items for Christmas.
“We want to make sure that the kids still believe in Christmas day even though times are hard,” Dream Center Executive Director Terri Willis said. “They still need to have a nice Christmas. All kids deserve that no matter where they’re at. That’s what Christmas is all about. It’s not the receiving side. It’s the giving side of Christmas.”
Each parent who registered received a bag personalized for their child full of gifts, including additional stocking stuffers and bikes for those who requested. The gifts and bikes were bought and assembled by various community donors, including a large community donation of $70,000 from the Texas Angels BBQ Cookoff.
“This is a community event. We collaborate with everybody because we can’t get by ourselves. It takes the whole community to be able to help the community,” Willis said. “So we check everything two or three times to make sure that every child has something nice in their bag.”
The process has grown in the many years it has been happening; in recent years, it has become a hands-free, no-charge process for parents. As drivers made their way through the parking lot in drive-thru fashion, they gave their name and waited for the team of volunteers to bring out the cart of gifts and Christmas supplies.
“It just gives me a beautiful feeling, seeing all of these volunteers,” recipient Cappy Wazel said. “This is such a great thing for the kids. Because they don’t know or don’t understand how things work just yet, stuff like this is so important.”
The large organization and distribution process contained shifts of volunteers including AmeriCorps workers, families and recipients, all working together in the cold drizzle to deliver Christmas to families.
“I am fortunate. My kids wouldn’t be getting anything if it wasn’t for this place, because it’s been a hard year,” AmeriCorps volunteer and recipient Brenda Isden said.
As the program grows every year, more hands are needed to help prepare in the days before distribution takes place and on the day the gifts are handed out. A handful of high school students spent their Saturday working to distribute, including Joshua Richardson, who brought his family as well as friends he’s recruited through the years.
“You don’t know where people come from. You don’t know what their backgrounds are,” Richardson said. “So seeing families who don’t get the Christmas that you may have or someone else may have, it kind of breaks my heart. So I’m like, I want to give as many people that opportunity to have that great Christmas.”
Something that helps this gift program stand out among others is the center also gives each family wrapping paper to keep them involved in the gifting process.
“The parents can be a part of this experience,” volunteer Cassie Terry said. “So it’s not like we’re giving the presents to the kids. We’re giving it to the family to where the family can be a part of the experience. They can have dignity, more pride in themselves like they provided for the kids.”
The mission of the Dream Gifts program is to give kids as normal a Christmas as possible, helping them feel the Christmas spirit, all while taking the financial weight off of the parents’ shoulders.
“I think everyone just donating and making every kid feel a part of our peers is so important,” volunteer Kristina Booth said. “I love that everyone wants to make sure every kid has a sense of joy on Christmas.”
Although the Dream Gifts program is one of the biggest events, the Dream Center does many things throughout the year in the name of helping those in need.
“We want to make sure that we still retain the joy of the season, and that we’re able to keep the hope alive,” program services manager Scott Murphree said. “That’s why we’re called the Dream Center — to restore those dreams for those folks that are going through all these hardships. We’re a beacon of hope for the community.”
