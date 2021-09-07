No injuries or power outages were reported after a white Dodge collided with a telephone pole, Brazoria County Sgt. Anthony Hurse said.
The crash was called into the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 p.m. Monday after a truck with a trailer left the roadway and crashed into the pole on Highway 332 heading towards Brazoria, Hurse said.
