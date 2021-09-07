wreck

The driver of a white Dodge truck hit a telephone pole approximately 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 332 towards Brazoria. The wreck did not cause any reported injuries or outages, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Hurse said.

 NICK IRENE/nick.irene@thefacts.com

No injuries or power outages were reported after a white Dodge collided with a telephone pole, Brazoria County Sgt. Anthony Hurse said.

The crash was called into the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 p.m. Monday after a truck with a trailer left the roadway and crashed into the pole on Highway 332 heading towards Brazoria, Hurse said.

