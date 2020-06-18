ANGLETON
As far as 9-year-old Aubree Meyers is concerned, the Angleton Recreation Center is a great place to spend her summer vacation.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “We go outside, and we play with chalk and play foursquare.”
The center’s Summer Jamboree program, which ends Aug. 6, is in its second week.
Thus far, Meyers’ favorite activity has been water slides, she said. Recreation Specialist Lauren Stroud is trying to incorporate a water activity once a week while the campers are not swimming, she said.
“We may be able to schedule some swim dates in the future,” Stroud said. “We’re waiting on our emergency management team to give us the go-ahead.”
The absence of swimming is one difference compared to previous years due to the risk of coronavirus. Another difference is the absence of field trips, but with daily interactive programs, camp counselors are doing plenty to keep kids busy.
Those programs, which are meant to be both fun and educational, include Pickleball, bubble soccer and a STEM activity, Stroud said.
“We try to bring in something for everybody,” Stroud said. “I try to bring in animals, try to bring in something educational, try to bring in some type of sporting activity.”
Summer Jamboree is limited to 48 kids per week, Stroud said. There are still slots available for each week, she said.
The program begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday with about two hours of free time, during which campers can color, do arts and crafts and play foursquare, Stroud said. After the last participant arrives, they’ll have a snack around 9:30, and at 9:45 they break up into smaller groups for activities, she said.
“They’ll go through different rotations where they’re either outside or doing a craft, or doing some type of indoor sports activity,” Stroud said. “Then they’ll move into lunch.”
The special program of the day is after lunch, followed free time until the day ends at 5:30, she said.
The kids seem like they’re having a wonderful time, Jake Plew said.
“I ask them each day, ‘Are you having fun? How was yesterday? How are you doing?’” he said. “I’m trying to connect with them each day to see how they’re doing, but it seems like they’re having a lot of fun.”
As one of the lead camp counselors, Plew is responsible for overseeing three of the six groups of kids, as well as the counselors who oversee them, he said. The program is open to ages 5 to 12, and they’re split into age groups of 5 through 7 and 8 through 12, he said.
Under normal circumstances, the Summer Jamboree would also include a volunteer program for students ages 13 through 15 who want to be part of camp but are too young to work, Plew said.
It’s hard not to have that program this year, because as older kids the campers can look up to, they “really add a great balance to camp,” Plew said.
Ultimately, rec center staff hope to provide a fun and memorable summer with an emphasis on safety, he said.
“This year looks a lot different with COVID and with the guidelines, so safety is our number one priority,” Plew said. “And right next to that is to have a fun time.”
Each week in the program costs $95 for Angleton residents and $105 for non residents. For information or to enroll children, parents can call the rec center at 979-849-4364, option 5, or email Stroud at lsmith@angleton.tx.us.
