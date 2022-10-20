Freeport LNG receives extension for 4th train
Construction of the fourth liquefaction train at Freeport LNG on Quintana Island has been pushed back again, with completion now not expected until 2028, Reuters reported.
Replacement of its engineering, procurement and construction contractor and the COVID-19 pandemic, including the pandemic’s effects on the global supply chain and the impact on global LNG demand, delayed work on the project, according the Reuters. A filing last week by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stated the company has not yet begun construction.
Regulators approved Freeport LNG’s fourth train in 2019 with expected completion four years later. FERC granted an extension in 2020 giving the company until 2026 to complete the work. With construction expected to take up to 56 months, Freeport LNG could not hit that deadline.
Sweeny approves money for industrial park road
Sweeny City Council approved pitching in about $75,000 toward work to extend the road into the city’s industrial park, coupling it with $500,000 from the Economic Development Corp.
Adding to Calvie Brown Road in the park off FM 524 has been debated in previous meetings before council voted 3-1 to approve the added money. Money slated for park equipment replacement will be diverted to cover the allocation, City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
Cost has inhibited the EDC’s ability to extend the road while potential tenants have been waiting to move in, officials said. Using a less-expensive paving method previously suggested by Councilman John Rambo will allow the work to move forward, but the EDC’s funding wasn’t quite enough, EDC representatives said.
Feedback sought on sanctuaries amendment
The National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has published a proposed rule change which would, it says, update regulations to reflect the best practices.
Existing regulations give credence to whichever regulation is deemed as being more protective of sanctuary resources, as decided by the director of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, an NOAA news release states. The amendment would allow NOAA to consult with other agencies to facilitate the use of sanctuary resources in a manner compatible with protecting them.
The regulation change would apply to Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, which is about 70 to 115 miles off the Brazoria County coast. It was expanded in March 2021 to add 14 additional reefs and banks and increasing from 56 square miles to 160 square miles.
NOAA is taking public comment on the proposed rule through Nov. 14. Interested parties can search for docket number NOAA-NOS-2022-0047 at the regulations.gov website.
