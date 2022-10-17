ANGLETON
School board prepping for possible bond work
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees is preparing for the November bond election by discussing and possibly approving the architect firm and program manager for the construction of bond items.
PBK Architect and Prolego have been named as possible candidates for the job, according to the agenda.
“If the bond were to pass, what we’re stating here is that PBK would be the architect for the buildings and the whole program on the construction manager side would be from Prolego,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “Prolego would work for the district to make sure any future construction we’re represented.”
Even if approved, these contracts would not be executed unless the bond passes, Edwards said.
“If the bond were to pass we would have to go right into the design to get the projects done on time. We want to open these buildings that are on the bond within two and a half years, and it takes that long to build a building,” he said.
The board will also discuss the purchase of Zero Eyes Technology.
“This is a safety and security buy,” Edwards said. “This is a system that hooks up to our camera systems. It’s an early detection for possible weapons. If someone were to walk onto campus with something that looks like a weapon, it will notify us that this is going on.”
A human sexuality curriculum is on the agenda for approval from the state, Edwards said.
“The state passed a new law that says if you’re going to teach part of human sexuality in the school year, the board has to approve that,” he said. “So we are presenting that curriculum. It will speak to things like how to avoid getting STDs and how to get prenatal care if you’re pregnant. So we’ll lay out what all it does and does not cover.”
Once it’s approved, then parents have to opt-in for their child to get the education, he said.
The meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1900 N. Downing Street in the administration building.
CLUTE
Performance objectives, new courses up for discussion
The Brazosport ISD board will consider district and student performance objectives in relation to the 2019 Texas House Bill 3 goals.
The bill provides more money for Texas classrooms, increases teacher compensation, reduces recapture and cuts local property taxes for Texas taxpayers based on student outcomes, according to the Texas Education Agency website.
Also on the agenda is the approval of new high school courses, which include AP precalculus, practical writing skills, business, welding, and a cosmetology program, which will launch next school year prior to the completion of the new Brazosport High School CTE facilities scheduled for the year after, according to the agenda packet.
The district reasons starting cosmetology a year earlier allows the program to get up and running with the entry-level course, which does not require a full lab. Additionally, it would allow the cosmetology teacher to work through the intricate licensing requirements from the state needed to open the lab the following year, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The meeting is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
FREEPORT
Redistricting presentation scheduled
Freeport City Council will hear a presentation regarding the redistricting of the city’s council wards. Members voted in the previous meeting to go forward with redistricting after complaints from residents regarding shifting populations in the city since the last redistricting.
The new police chief, Jennifer Erlanson-Howell, is scheduled to be sworn into her office.
In other business, the city will discuss finalizing a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, adding four holidays to the city’s personnel policy, including Juneteenth and Cinco de Mayo, and approval of architectural designs for renovations to City Hall.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Freeport Police Department Municipal Court Room, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
IOWA COLONY
Legal positions to be discussed
City Council plans to continue the interview process for judge and associate judge during a closed session at an upcoming meeting.
Members then will deliberate appointing people to those positions.
The meeting is 6 p.m. today at 12003 Iowa Colony Blvd.
JONES CREEK
Zoning Commission Board positions to be decided
Jones Creek aldermen will discuss recommendations for two spots on the Zoning Commission Board — one regular member and one alternate. They also will discuss designating a General Assembly Representative and alternate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council for 2023.
E-mail account subscription options and recommendations and pre-development plan information for property located within the village’s extraterritorial jurisdiction also are up for consideration.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
Street closures, rabbits and electric vehicle accommodations on agenda
Council is set to discuss the closure of part of or all of Huisache Street during the construction of the Lakewood Manor project which will consist of 130 single-family homes. The closure would take place from Nov. 1 until sometime in April 2023.
Once again, the city will discuss and consider requirements for rabbit owners within city limits. City Attorney Sherri Russell will bring a checklist before council to sift through which parts of the animal ordinance they agree on, would like to institute or want to do away with.
Also on the agenda is a discussion for the city to possibly provide limited charging parking stations for electric vehicles in downtown, a discussion on a limited right turn lane on Dixie Drive at Brazoswood Drive, and a review of the Oyster Creek Drive median cut near the Kroger Shopping Center.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today in City Hall Council Chambers at 25 Oak Drive.
QUINTANA
Water plant discussion slated
The Quintana City Council will be requesting a representative of municipal water company Veolia North America address the council for a discussion involving updates on the water plant, including repairs, violations and lab results.
There will also be discussions about permits for heavy haul situations and returning to consideration of hiring a landscaping company to maintain and mow right-of-way areas and certain lots in the city. An ordinance review by Amy Waldorf will be presented and the city will consider canceling its regularly scheduled December meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the town hall, 814 Lamar St.
SWEENY
Industrial Park Project funds request
After heavy discussion involving the building of a road for use in the Industrial Park Project area, the Economic Development Corporation is requesting the transfer of about $75,000 from its budget for the project. The council will also be looking at a request from Stark Enterprises for three lots comprising 19 acres of the Industrial Park site.
There will also be discussion regarding what percentage of sales tax — one-eighth or one-quarter of the existing tax already being received — that the Crime Control and Prevention District will request the city allocate to the replacement of law enforcement equipment if the district's creation is approved in the May election.
In other business, the city will discuss adjusting fees for trash bags and the rental fees and deposit amount for use of the Sweeny Community Center. Discussion will be had regarding the allowance of selling wine and mixed drinks at local restaurants. Councilman John Rambo has placed a number of water and maintenance items on the agenda as well.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 West Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA — As Columbia- Brazoria’s ISD Board of Trustees prepares for the November bond election, they are trying to move the process along if it were to pass by establishing a reimbursement from surveys.
“The board called a bond election for November. We try to get the process started meaning surveys,” said Superintendent Steven Galloway. “So, if we can get those sets which are smaller cost items, we can go ahead and get some of those things done so if the bond does pass it speeds up the process. So if it does, this gives us the ability to reimburse ourselves for the expenses before .”
Also scheduled for the trustees to discuss and possibly approve is the approval of the resolution and revising the investment policy.
“This is a yearly requirement that we have,” Galloway said. “This is a financial report during the meeting and part of what will get shared with the board is our investments and how things are going.”
The is also a revision to the employee compensation manual concerning substitute pay rates.
“We will increase one substitute' rate,” Galloway said. “If they are highly certified subbing in a highly qualified area than they can make up to $150 a day. If that turns into a long-term then we’ll move that to $200 a day.”
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at 520 South 16 Street in the administration building.
