CLUTE — A video that surfaced on social media showing the incident leading up to the shooting of a teenager helped police identify people who were there when it happened.
The five-second clip, purportedly from Thursday’s shooting at the Stratton Ridge Sports Plex in Clute, shows the beginning of a physical altercation. A person can be seen raising their hand and starting to push or punch another person between two parked cars. What sounds like a gunshot can be heard followed by people scattering.
“We had already obtained a copy of that video,” Clute Police Chief James Fitch said. “We used it to identify some suspects. It’s still an ongoing investigation from there.”
Officers responding to a report of gunshots at the park at 3:15 p.m. Thursday found a 16-year-old Black man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he remained Friday.
“He is stable and is going to survive,” Fitch said.
Investigators are hoping the public can help find the people involved, Fitch said.
“It appears that there were numerous individuals present when this occurred and we’re looking for anybody that was there and left prior to our arrival, or has information, to contact the police department,” Fitch said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clute Police at 979-265-6194.
