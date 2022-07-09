FREEPORT — Former police chief Ray Garivey’s departure after a complaint filed by The Facts followed previous disciplinary actions against him, including a previous complaint of inappropriate communication with a city contract employee, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.
Garivey resigned June 21 in a letter to City Manager Tim Kelty, two days after City Council had a closed session discussion about the Facts’ complaint. The former chief termed his departure as a retirement and offered 30 days’ notice, which Kelty declined and said his departure would be immediate.
Neither Garivey nor Kelty responded to messages seeking comment Friday.
Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz, in a letter to Mayor Brooks Bass, provided examples of inappropriate comments made to a reporter for the newspaper. The current incidents are not the first time Garivey had spoken inappropriately to a Facts reporter, with a previous newspaper employee complaining his conduct had made her uncomfortable, Mintz’s letter states.
The chief previously received a verbal counseling session for his communication with a woman working for the city on a contract basis which violated city policy, according to a Dec. 12, 2018 personnel action report.
“On December 5, it was brought to my attention that in September there was an inappropriate exchange of text messages between Chief Garivey and a contract employee of the City from his City-issued phone, in which the Chief was clearly the instigator of the exchange,” Kelty wrote in the report. “While the exchange was not ‘illegal’ or profane, it was clearly not related to city business and the content of the exchange was clearly a breach of the above-referenced policies.”
Garivey raised the issue himself before the filing of the official report, it states, and he expressed regret and recognized his conduct was inappropriate, the document states. The last sentence of the report, which is underlined, states “Employee understands that any further violation of city policies will result in further disciplinary action up to and including termination.”
Less than a year later, in late July 2019, Garivey received a two-day unpaid suspension for violating the city’s zero-tolerance drug policy after failing a random drug test, a personnel action report shows.
After taking a random drug test July 11, the document states, the testing company notified the chief his results had come back positive for Temazepam and asked him to provide a doctor’s prescription that would allow for such results. The drug, sold in the United States under the brand name Restoril and generically as diazepam, is a sedative often used to treat insomnia and anxiety.
The drug was contained in Redotex, a diet pill readily available over the counter in Mexico, where Garivey said he had obtained it and provided the bottle to the city. However, it is prohibited for sale in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration, according to Freeport’s personnel action report. The testing company confirmed Garivey’s positive result could have come from use of Redotex.
Citing the city’s drug policy, Kelty leveled the two-day unpaid suspension with the admonition violation of the city’s drug policy will result in termination. Garivey served the suspension July 29 and 30, 2019.
The suspension occurred during the lone employee evaluation during Garivey’s time as chief, dated April 2020, that included two areas in which Kelty outlined two categories needing improvement: Professional Judgment and Decision and Communication Skills.
In the comment section for the judgment section, Kelty wrote, “Judgment and decisions made that led to disciplinary action were critical lapses which severely eroded trust. The Chief needs to continue and more actively work to restore what was lost. That includes more face-to-face time and less personal Facebook time.”
Under communication skills, Kelty credits Garivey for his communications within his department but seeks improvement in keeping the city manager and council members better informed. Specifically, he asked Garivey to be more prepared in addressing council and less “off the cuff,” and provided him a list of goals toward that aim.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.