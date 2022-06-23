CLUTE
T he priesthood can sometimes be quite a nomadic life, but Father James F. Lynes Jr. of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute found the calling to stay right where he belonged.
“Clute’s like Bethlehem. People didn’t just get up one morning and say, ‘Yeah, let’s go down to Clute,’ so I guess it was that way,” Lynes said. “Bethlehem is the smallest little place, but look what happened. Clute is a very special place, kinda like Bethlehem. No one ever went there, but good things came out of it.”
Lynes felt the call to priesthood at the age of 18. He entered the seminary in late August 1971 and has served the last 51 years in the ministry.
“I guess like everything else, you know, you kind of first go in thinking to help people, then you realize there’s more than just social needs; people need spiritual needs,” Lynes said.
Serving people is really the most beautiful part of it, he said. He’s been in the Houston/Galveston Archdiocese at St. Jerome’s for 29 years. The children he baptized as a young priest are now bringing their children to him to be baptized.
“It’s just being in people’s day-to-day lives, and things happen in people’s day-to-day lives, you know, wonderful things, terrible, tragic things, disappointing things. And you’re kind of there for all of the ride,” Lynes said.
Facing some health issues and nearing 70, Lynes feels it’s a good time to retire. He’ll be returning to his roots when he leaves Clute next week.
“You’re a priest forever, according to the order of Melchizedek, meaning that we’re always going to be a priest,” he said. “So I will continue to serve in the Diocese of Worcester church in Massachusetts. I’m from over there. I was born and raised there. I’ll be a retired member of the Diocese of Houston/Galveston, but I’ll be working within the Diocese of Worcester.”
Although he’ll be retired, he will fill in from time to time as needed, but it will be a good break from the heat of Texas, he said. He expects to frequently come back down during the winter months, becoming a “snowbird,” he said.
Lynes has made an impact on his congregation, especially with the church’s Feed My Sheep program that has provided at least 22,000 meals to families in the community for the past 11 years, minus a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. The program will continue after his departure every Tuesday in the church’s community hall.
Another social concern Lynes is passionate about is education.
“I’ve always stressed the importance of education, and they’ve done a wonderful job in this area,” he said.
Before he leaves, Lynes wanted to be sure to thank Father Leo Wleczyk, retired priest of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson. He lived with Wleczyk in the Lake Jackson rectory for 11 years while building expansion plans for the small Clute church were being made and implemented.
“We never would have been able to do it if weren’t for him,” Lynes said.
Although he served in Abilene for 10 years, three years in Massachusetts and two years in the Houston area, Clute has been where he found a home. Even when given the opportunity to leave, he chose to stay year after year, he said.
“When I first came, I actually have to be honest, I said this. At first, I couldn’t wait to leave. I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is a small place, and not much going on,’” Lynes said. “And I just realized, you know, people need a priest and they’re very happy to be here, and they couldn’t be nicer. And, you know, what difference does it make? How much money or how big the place is has nothing to do with anything.”
