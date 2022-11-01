ANGLETON
The Brazoria County Courthouse has missed its spooky flare over the past few years, due to COVID-19.
As students and daycare children made their way upstairs, they went room to room, searching for the best goodies and snacks in the building.
Central Elementary students and nearby daycares flooded the hallways Monday of the Brazoria County Courthouse for its return of trick-or-treating.
From the first floor to the third, different departments in the courthouse workers came up with unique themes and costume ideas.
Students paraded the court’s corridors in an array of costumes including Paw Patrol, Batman’s, Superman’s and glittering princesses.
Central Elementary Principal Amber McCormick has spent three years with the school, but it’s the first time they have made their return to the courthouse since she started.
The students’ little bags were overflowing with candy. They were grateful for the community’s efforts to give them a good experience, McCormick said.
The Central Elementary staff were each in costumes as well, dressed in different flavors of McCormick seasoning packages, the idea stemming from her last name.
The district does a Halloween costume contest for all of the staff members at Angleton ISD, McCormick said. Superintendent Phil Edwards comes to each school district and judges the costumes and she had the idea with her staff to use her last name and it developed into wearing different spices for the day, she said.
The school brought over 180 students in total, 120 from pre-kindergarten and about 60 kindergarten students.
“I am just excited that we are able to do these things again and get our kiddos out in the community to be very much a part of our student’s education,” McCormick said.
The Brazoria County Courthouse employees traded in their usual suits and dresses for more creative and unique Halloween costumes and designs.
Making the way up the first set of stairs lay a haunted alley on the second floor with a group of witches from the district county clerk section, handing out candy to trick-or-treaters coming through.
The office creates a safe environment and a great opportunity to trick or treat students safely, said Courtney Gilbert, Judge and County Court at Law No. 1.
Gilbert notices the departments change their themes throughout the years based on a popular movie or television show.
Purple, orange and green balloons paved the entranceway for the cobwebbed, ghoul-filled adventure.
“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for our county and the kids and just is a fun and happy day for them,” Gilbert said.
Up the next set of stairs, a group of witches stood on the third floor with haunted trails through the offices, finishing out in the district auditor’s office. Black streamers to go with skeletons and ghosts hanging from the doorways filled the dark, long hallways.
For County Auditor Kaysie Stewart who is relatively new to the courthouse, this is her first Halloween here.
They decided to do witches as their theme, to complement the haunted house decorations.
“I picked witch because I figured that would be easy for everyone to do and cost-effective for our office,” Stewart said.
It was far from a one-day operation, as the staff spent the previous week taping, designing and constructing the theme.
They kicked it into extra gear Thursday and Friday, beginning heavy decorating days from supplies they had in closets.
“Everybody just kind of put their creative juices to work and I thought it turned out really good,” Stewart said.
On the other side of the third floor is another area filled with a variety of candies taped to a black-covered table in the library section of the courthouse.
City Law Librarian Tracy Gonzales was another worker that got her first taste of the Courthouse’s Halloween efforts and noticed what the other sections of the building were doing, specifically the second-floor dark hallway theme.
“I know on the second floor did amazing — their whole dark hallway. It gives me ideas for next year to be like okay, how far can we go? Just to make it not spooky, but at least kid-friendly and nice.”
The human resources department costumes were in an ocean theme, with workers dressed up as octopuses and jellyfish, using an umbrella as tentacles to go with the lights in the umbrella.
Co-workers that work for the city and the Angleton website brought Angleton resident Maria Barron to the courthouse.
She brought her three-year-old son, dressed in a blue shark suit, his favorite animal. He is a little too young to go trick-or-treating at night, but thought the courthouse was perfect for him, Barron said.
“I know through my coworkers that they said they do this every year and they go all out and I think it’s pretty neat,” she said.
It’s a thrill not only for the kids, it gives workers a difference in schedule from the blurred lines of day-to-day operations, Gonzales said.
Instead of the usual daily workload, it’s an activity the workers can relax to, while giving out treats, enjoying the kids’ company and getting to dress up, she said.
“That’s why we work for the county because things like this are super cool,” Stewart said. “It’s on a whole different level, seeing the kids and smiling at them and giving them candy. This is really fulfilling for us.”
