LAKE JACKSON — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign swing Wednesday to southern Brazoria County, an area that has not been supportive to Democratic Party candidates in recent years.
O’Rourke sought to reach county voters who do not typically vote and those who are newly registered, calling out people just reaching voting age and recently naturalized citizens, as a way to increase support in the area, he said.
His appearance filled the Guadalajara Grill packed in party faithful and curious independent voters and brought backers of his opponent, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who massed outside the restaurant.
“We are here because we’re sick of Texas going the wrong way, guys,” Nichole Tackwell of the Southern Brazoria County Democrats said. “We are here because we believe in the freedom to choose your own path to happiness and believe that this man right here, Beto O’Rourke, is helping us get there.”
O’Rourke’s stump speech focused on a number of issues, including the treatment of transgender youth and children in the foster system, abortion, the expansion of the Medicaid program on the state level and last year’s electric grid failure, using it as a springboard to discuss alternative energy, citing it as sources to increase Texas’ export potential.
“(We intend to) ensure that we own the future of energy, be that hydrogen, be it wind, be it solar, be it geothermal, be it battery storage, be it making sure that these buildings are more energy efficient so they draw down less electricity from the grid,” O’Rourke said. He then indicated that those jobs should require union membership.
O’Rourke also spoke at great length about paying teachers and retired teachers more. He also called for the cancellation of mandatory state testing.
Multiple educators in attendance asked questions or expressed support for O’Rourke. The American Federation of Teachers Committee on Political Education is a major contributor to his campaign.
“Not only are they underpaid, they look at the retired teachers who preceded them and they see a cost of living adjustment that was last made in the year of our Lord 2004,” O’Rourke said. “Eighteen years as prices have gone through the roof for everything that you need to survive.”
One item on his agenda that received cheers from the crowd regarded his response to a question on recreational marijuana use.
“If we win this election, we’re going to legalize marijuana in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke said to raucous applause. He did not stop there, saying arrest records of those who convicted for personal use of marijuana should be expunged.
O’Rourke, who made national headlines this spring when he heckled a press conference held by Abbott and local officials following the Uvalde school shooting, ended his question-and-answer session with his views on guns and gun violence.
“The term evil is used very often and I don’t think that is a bad term or it doesn’t fit, but if you leave it at that — evil is biblical,” he said. “Evil is between the devil and the Lord. Evil is out of my control. What can you do with evil? What can you do with crazy? What can you do with unpredictable? This is a human-made problem and it has a human-made solution to it.”
The candidate stated support for measures which he said he felt would curb violence, including red flag laws, universal background checks, raising the legal age to buy certain firearms to 21 and requiring firearms in private homes to be locked up.
The gun issue certainly reverberated with the Abbott supporters gathered outside, at least one of whom was practicing open carry of a rifle. Many were carrying signs regarding O’Rourke’s 2019 comments from his presidential campaign when he said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” in support for a proposed mandatory gun buyback program.
Inside, O’Rourke’s audience liked what they heard.
Gracie Hernandez, a biomedical engineer, was discussing the event on the way out of the building and said the general platform fit what she was looking for. She supported O’Rourke through party primary process due to his education and broad focus on multiple issues. Hernandez said.
“Beto had solutions to what’s going on in Texas as far as women’s rights, education, the power grid, gun violence, everything — everything that’s affecting us,” Hernandez said. “I think he touches base with all of them and that’s what brought me in to him.”
Nancy Freshour, a Lake Jackson retiree, said she is an independent who is leaning toward O’Rourke because of what she sees as a difference in their messages, she said. She believes he can be effective, even if there’s a Republican-controlled Legislature, she said.
“I don’t think Abbott has been doing for Texas. I think Abbott has been doing for Abbott,” Freshour said. “If you look at the signs out there, it says, ‘Abbott for governor.’ These signs say, ‘Beto for Texas.’ That’s what I’m looking for.”
O’Rourke campaign officials said their count for attendance was 525 people at the event. As the question-and-answer session wound down, the crowd was told the event would need to end quickly as the fire department indicted the building exceeded its safe capacity.
