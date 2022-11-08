Early voting on today’s general election has been disappointing so far, but officials are optimistic polls will be busy today as Texans decide on a governor, state senators and county-level officeholders.
“We expected it to be higher,” Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “It looks like four years ago; we had a total of 88,687. And of course, we had fewer registered voters at that time. Some people just like to vote on Election Day.”
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with 39 voting locations available throughout the county.
“Anyone can vote at any of them,” Cunningham said. “Anyone who’s in line at 7 (p.m.) gets to vote.”
Early voting saw 77,714 in-person ballots cast with 3,578 mail-in votes as of Friday. That equates to a total of 81,292 votes out of a possible 235,582 eligible registered voters, or about 32 percent, she said.
The Brazoria County turnout rate is on par with numbers seen statewide, according to data compiled by The Texas Tribune. There have been 5.49 million early ballots cast in Texas, or 31.1 percent of the 17.7 million voters eligible.
Cunningham isn’t sure how many county residents will turn out today, she said. It used to be a 50/50 split between those who voted on Election Day and those who voted early, but about 75 percent now vote early, Cunningham said.
The share of Election Day voting is even smaller statewide, the Tribune shows, with 9.4 percent casting ballots that day in 2020 and 15.9 percent doing so in 2018, the last time the gubernatorial race led the ballot.
Shayne Green, Brazoria County Republican Party chairman, thinks local residents are more traditional voters who will come out in strong numbers today.
“I believe we’re gonna have good turnout tomorrow,” he said Monday. “I believe we’re going to win all our races. We have a very good Republican turnout. We have great candidates. Majority of the turnout is still Republican, and that’s what counts. Republicans will vote for Republicans.”
Democratic Party Chairperson Kris McGarvey is encouraged by the turnout even, though there were only two weeks of early voting available this year instead of the three allowed in 2020 during the pandemic, she said.
“I think we’re gonna have some victories,” McGarvey said. “I’m optimistic. I feel pretty good about it. Regardless of how it all shakes out in the end, the bottom line is, I have complete confidence in our elections, and in our elections department, that everything will be counted fairly and whoever wins, wins. I don’t think there’s any such thing as a stolen election.”
The most anticipated elections on the ballots are about dollars and not personalities — the bond elections in Angleton ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
Angleton ISD is requesting a $196.25 million bond to add a new elementary and a junior high school, safety and security enhancements across the district and new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning, among other projects.
The $79 million bond for Columbia-Brazoria ISD would pay to raze 80 percent of the existing Columbia High School campus and primarily finance a two-story instructional building, two gyms and new fine arts and agricultural facilities. The work would be the first renovation in two decades to the campus, whose main building dates to the 1960s.
So far, the data on Angleton voters show a lot of the turnout has been ages 50 to 60, and they are not in favor of approving the bond, bond advocate Teneille Ripple said.
“When they did the preliminary, it showed about 75 percent approval from the people who answered the survey. The majority of the people who answered the surveys were under 50,” Ripple said.
She’s concerned about the bond passing at this point and hopes more Angleton ISD parents whose children will benefit from the bond program will come out and vote, she said.
“We just hope the community comes out to vote and whatever the decision is, we will support that decision,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
While the bonds are big issues locally, they are not the campaigns being hammered into the consciousness of voters through repeated television and streaming ads. Those are from the deep-pocketed state-level officials and their supporters.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking a third term against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, whose tight race against Sen. Ted Cruz helped drive turnout in the 2018 midterms. GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton could be in a tight race this time as he continued to lug baggage from a securities fraud indictment, allegations levied by his former staff and his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
There are eight contested races in Brazoria County for voters to decide, including two-term incumbent County Judge Matt Sebesta being challenged by Democrat Jim Mooney, a Brazoria Drainage District 4 commissioner. County voters also will decide who fills a pair of judicial seats left by a spate of retirements, including Republican Greg Hill and Democrat Percy C. Singleton Jr. running for the 239th District bench, and GOP nominee Thomas Pfeiffer and Democrat Terence Norman seeking to sit in County Court at Law No. 2.
County treasurer and district clerk also have contested races, and both Congressman Randy Weber and state Sen. Joan Huffman have challengers this time around.
No matter the issues and candidates, Cunningham says it’s important to vote.
“I just encourage everybody to get out there and cast their vote,” Cunningham said. “We are ready and staffed and equipped for however many show up and we want a large turnout.”
