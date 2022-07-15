A 34-year-old Angleton man has been identified as the passenger who died in what investigators said was a head-on collision with a law enforcement vehicle.
A justice of the peace pronounced Jarryd Lowry dead after the crash that happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the main lanes of Highway 332, a statement Thursday from the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Lowry was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Focus heading south in the highway’s northbound lanes when it collided with a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, authorities said.
The driver, 20-year-old Sean Nathan Earlywine-Baethge of Harper, went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition immediately after the crash. An update on his condition was unavailable Thursday.
Deputy Zachary Villegas, 27, who was on duty in a marked patrol SUV, went to Memorial Hermann by ambulance and released by Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin could not provide information about Villegas’ driving record with the department when asked Thursday. Multiple attempts to contact DPS, which is the lead investigating agency in the crash, were unsuccessful for a second contact day Thursday.
WEST COLUMBIA
Auto theft suspect evades police search
A man who stole a vehicle in Matagorda County remained at large Thursday night after West Columbia police led a search that included manpower, K-9 units, drones and helicopters to find him.
Police called off the search, which had been concentrated in the area of West Columbia Elementary School, just before 6 p.m., the department said in an online statement. Police know who the suspect is, the statement said, but did not release his name.
A photo posted to social media of the man being sought showed he had tattooed arms, short, dark hair and a beard, and he was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. He also appears to be carrying a bag.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office aided West Columbia in the search.
“They located a stolen vehicle that was reported stolen out of Matagorda County, and upon approaching, the driver of that stolen vehicle fled,” Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin said. “That’s when Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist. We sent deputies, along with a tracking K-9 and a drone team to assist West Columbia.”
West Columbia officials did not respond to multiple phone messages Thursday afternoon and evening.
