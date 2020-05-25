In this pandemic and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, Brazoria County residents have helped each other overcome disease without a cure in sight.
Brazoria County Historical Museum Curator Michael Bailey researched similarities between how locals helped each other during the Spanish flu pandemic and today, he said.
“One of the similarities I noticed is how people want to kind of take hold, take control of the situation,” Bailey said.
More than a century ago, the Red Cross converted its own personal protective equipment workshops in order to produce masks for hospitals, nurses and military camps, as needed, Marian Moser Jones said in “The American Red Cross and Local Response to the 1918 Influenza Pandemic: A Four-City Case Study”.
“The chapter also collected donations, from bed linen and warm clothing for infants, children, and adults, to 100 quarts of milk per day provided by the Tuberculosis Society,” Jones said. “It then gave these donations to the nurses and other municipal workers to distribute.”
Volunteers cooked meals to deliver to patients, Jones said.
Today, organizations in Brazoria County are stepping up to help keep people safe and taken care of.
The Brazoria County Dream Center is taking care of people’s basic needs, including food, clothing and more, Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“We’ll refer people to all of the right people in order to receive the help they need during times like these,” Willis said. “United Way, River of Hope and Salvation Army, to name a few.”
People have a tendency to help during all kinds of disasters, Bailey said.
“A good analogy that I thought of was that during WWI, there was kind of a shortage of things like socks, so, the Red Cross would drop off yarn, and the women and also the men got in on it and began what was known as the Knitting Brigades, and they would knit socks and things to protect the men on the front lines," he said.
Similar things are happening today, as people throughout the county are making masks and working together to help each other out, Bailey said.
“So there is an analogy, I think, where it’s neat to see how people come together,” Bailey said.
People would knit from their homes for the most part, like they are today, he said.
“It was a home industry, where people would do it at their house, or some in small groups,” Bailey said. “Regardless, the Red Cross would come by and drop off their yarn at the homes of whoever was interested in helping out.”
Then a few days later, Bailey said, the Red Cross would show back up and pick up what they had knitted.
“It’s one of those things that you see a similarity where people are trying to do something to make a difference, and they are doing it at home,” Bailey said. “But they are doing it as a team.”
