Fatal boat crash still without formal cause
Investigators working on the Aug. 6 boat crash that left two dead and three others in the water are still looking into why the collision happened.
SPCA co-director Julie Baron and her husband, Ned, were killed in the crash at about 9:15 p.m. on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway between Mile Markers 382 and 384. The Barons were thrown into the water from their 24-foot boat, while three people on a 22-foot boat also were thrown from their craft.
The survivors told the Coast Guard the collision happened because there were no lights on the Barons’ boat.
“We’re uncovering evidence,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jim Bob Van Dyke. “I can’t release anything right now or it will hinder the investigation, but we are uncovering evidence and that’s where we’re at in the process. It’s still under investigation.”
Right now, investigators are conducting interviews, Van Dyke said.
“It can go for a little bit depending on where the facts lead us, this takes time,” he said. “I can’t release (the reason); it’s too early. When we wrap up the investigation, that’s when everything will be released. Due to the gravity of the accident, I can’t release anything.”
Windstorm rates won’t increase
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association voted not to increase rates for 2023 in a meeting prior to this week’s statutory deadline.
“The decision followed the board receiving a recommendation for a 0 percent filing from TWIA’s Actuarial and Underwriting Committee. The board also heard public comments from stakeholders, including elected officials and other coastal community members,” Aaron Taylor, TWIA’s senior legislative and external affairs specialist said.
TWIA is the windstorm insurance of last resort for Gulf Coast homeowners in places like Brazoria County where such insurance is a requirement to receive a mortgage from the most lending institutions.
Taylor said the current rates are inadequate by 15 percent on residential coverage and 11 percent for commercial, but this is a step up over previous years. The improvement is largely the result of TWIA paying off bonds used for Hurricane Harvey claims, he said.
B’wood folders winding down
Brazoswood High School Creative Writing teacher Meghan Jones is settling into her digs at the new building. As the figurative dust settles, she plans to work with former students to return folders of writings from past students.
“I will be checking my emails, but obviously school priorities do come first. My students come first and their parents,” Jones said. “I do have some people who emailed me over the summer and the end of the school year — I’m getting to those people. Thankfully, everybody’s been very nice about it and waiting.”
While many of the folders were damaged or destroyed and had to be disposed of, she hopes to get any that are still viable to former students. Those that can be reunited with their old work will be able to pick it up.
“I’ll be working with people; maybe if they want to get somebody to come up here who is local and then they can get them mailed out. I’m a bit weary about third parties coming up unless they are family members,” Jones said, citing privacy concerns.
Those seeking their folders can email meghan.jones@brazosportisd.net with their name, maiden name, if applicable, and a phone number.
