ANGLETON — Residents will have until Sunday to complete a survey about $196 million bond requests being considered by Angleton ISD.
The survey has about 10 questions and should only take about five minutes to complete, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We started looking at our home growth and housing developments in the district about a year or so,” Edwards said. “We decided to look at the possibility of a bond election to address some facility needs, so we contracted with Lamar University.”
Possible projects include adding a seventh elementary school, likely in Rosharon, and a second junior high, improvements to existing schools and about $18 million in safety and security measures across district buildings, Edwards said.
Other items in question include how some old facilities, like the transportation center, the indoor swimming pool and a school no longer in use, could be repurposed, he said.
The survey can be found on the front page of the Angleton ISD website.
Angleton ISD put together a citizens advisory committee of about 50 people from around the community that had a series of five meetings looking at the facilities’ needs, Edwards said.
“What they’re implementing is new schools. The community is growing, and they’re going to need more elementary schools and another junior high,” committee member Sherman Hall said. “The survey will be going out into the public and asking about new facilities and an elementary school closer to the north end of Angleton due to schools filling up and growing.”
The bond proposals aim to take the load off of Frontier Elementary by adding another elementary school and address two older schools that are 75 years old, he said.
“It’s important because the residents here need to know, and the community is growing, so it’s important they have the input on what needs to be implemented,” Hall said. “The school board wants to hear from the community. It’s important that the community get involved and voice their opinion and where they want them to put up.”
Once the survey results come in, the advisory committee will use that information to make a recommendation to the school board on whether to call a bond election and what it should include, Edwards said.
“It’s important so we can understand what the community feels about these possible bond projects, if people want to have their voices heard about what we may put on a ballot in November,” he said. “This is their opportunity to do something they think is necessary and getting the community feedback is important.”
