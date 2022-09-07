FREEPORT — A proposed budget and tax rate for the city were on the agenda at Tuesday night’s meeting, but both were tabled for a special meeting set by Mayor Brooks Bass for the following Monday.
The council made further requests for changes to the proposed budget after it had incorporated several of the cost-saving measures suggested by City Manager Travis Kelty and Finance Director Cathy Ezell.
“We already had gone through and eliminated about 400-and- something-thousand dollars worth of costs from the existing budget to try to alleviate because our fund balance was dwindling rapidly,” Kelty said when Councilman Jeff Peña asked about using any additional monies that might be available.
When Peña asked if the reserves were about $22 million, Kelty corrected him and said they were actually about $3.3 million.
“Or estimated reserves at the end of the year are $1.176 million, so we’re using well over half of our projected reserves we have through the end of the year,” Kelty said.
Peña indicated a desire to use the reserves.
“I don’t know why we don’t use part of that, put it to good use,” he said.
Councilman Jerry Cain brought up the proposed loss of jailers Kelty and Ezell had given as an option at a prior meeting, asking if any employees would be eliminated as a result of the cuts. While most of the positions proposed to be taken off the budget were already empty and would simply not be filled or changed from full to part time, it was one instance in which people could be let go.
When Bass asked if the jailers should be restored to the proposed budget, Cain said that was the direction he would like the city to move. The rest of the council decided to go with Cain, though Peña said he would like to look at moving the employees to different responsibilities if possible.
One change that faced scrutiny was the decision to separate out a new IT position as a department of its own to include maintenance of all the city’s electronics and software rather than split the costs among departments.
“The department, itself, has a total of budget of $229,000. It only has one person, however, I moved the whole police department line items— a hundred-something thousand dollars in IT stuff that they had in their budget into this budget,” Ezell said.
Much of the city’s software is specialized and can only be used by one department, she said, and it requires either updates or annual renewals.
Peña also suggested the city tear down the existing recreation center he believes is under-used and build a new center more attractive to potential customers. A reduction in the center’s hours and personnel had been proposed on the budget.
“We’re throwing away about $600,000 a year on a budget item that’s not being utilized. It’s not creating any additional quality of life for value,” Peña said.
While some of Freeport’s residents in attendance praised the idea of revamping the rec center, Peña’s idea drew pushback from council colleagues and city officials who pointed out the rapidly closing window to approve the budget.
Bass pointed out earlier in the meeting council had ample time to make suggestions in the previous weeks.
“The homework we’ve had for the last month is to look at this budget, to go through those things and that’s why Mr. Kelty went and got his information in regards to the mulch,” Bass said, referring to a discussion council had regarding the costs associated with the city creating its own mulch for residents, using Lake Jackson as a model.
Bass pointed out a meeting had been held two months prior for the suggestion of special projects. A special meeting scheduled for Monday also could mark the last opportunity for the council to pass a budget, with Ezell saying if the council failed to do so, the current budget and tax rate would automatically be renewed, according to the city’s charter.
“We don’t have until Oct. 1. The tax rate itself, per county guidelines, they want it adopted by the 20th of the month so they can get the tax bills out,” Ezell said. “If you don’t make the 20th of the month — their date — we are required to pay them for the additional mailing that they’d have to do and state law says that the tax rate and budget have to be adopted by the 29th.
“But our charter is more restrictive on the budget, so therefore we have to follow the charter,” she said.
The proposed tax rate is about 60 cents per $100 of appraised property value, in line with the current rate. Because of higher home values, it would amount to about a 1.02 percent tax increase, she said.
