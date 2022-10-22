ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Courthouse will be filled with guilty pleasures as officials and employees welcome the return of trick-or-treating this year.
It is one of dozens of local events spread throughout the rest of October enticing the young and not so young to slip into characters silly and spooky.
Trick-or-Treat at the Courthouse is one of the popular Halloween attractions, offering a safe, family-friendly atmosphere. County departments put a lot of effort to make their doorway fun and inviting to kids still in strollers and those with more mature costume choices.
Families are welcome from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at the main courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.; the West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St.; and Brazoria County Water Lab, 409 E. Orange St., all in Angleton.
“We are just continuing that tradition on and continuing to decorate the courthouse and make it a fun event for our little trick or treaters,” public information officer Sharon Trower said. “A lot of the departments within the courthouse are going to decorate their area, and we have the little trick or treaters come through. We love to do it, we love to see the little kids come around.”
With this being the first time the courthouse has been able to host Halloween in a while because of the pandemic and the holiday not falling on a weekday, adults are just as excited for the day as the kids, she said.
“We enjoy Halloween. It’s a day that we actually get to interact with the public more than just what we do,” Criminal Collections Supervisor Gail Grigsby said. “We enjoy seeing all the kids in their cute costumes and seeing the themes that are going through each year.”
As the courthouse Halloween is a free community event, Trower couldn’t say how many trick or treaters will make their costumed appearance, but they’ll be ready for a large crowd so as not to run short of treats.
“We do have day cares that come through and bring several trick or treaters at a time. So, we plan for quite a few to come through,” she said. “We usually just see preschool kids that are in day care come, so it’s usually the younger kids cause the other kids are in school during the time frame for the event.”
The idea behind hosting Halloween treat-seekers some two decades ago was to create a safe environment.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity for people to have a safe place to come where they know that the kids are safe, it’s indoors, so if the weather is bad, they have a place to go and trick or treat,” Trower said.
CLUTE
The city’s Spooktacular Event headlines the upcoming week of festivities, with a drive-thru for residents to stop by.
“We’ve got different departments but also different service organizations and businesses handing out candy to families as they drive through, and we encourage everybody to bring their costume and just have a good time,” City Manager CJ Snipes said.
Participation in the annual event has increased since the pandemic necessitate the transition to a drive-thru, so they have maintained it, he said.
“I think we had traffic lined out about four and a half miles, and it’s been immensely successful ever since we’ve made the transition,” he said.
Snipes wants to stress the importance of safety, specifically in College Park on Halloween.
The street south of Brazosport College has had traffic backups in previous years and tends to attract a lot of families.
LAKE JACKSON
The City of Enchantment couldn’t contain its Halloween attractions to a single night.
The Boo Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at McClean Park, 93 Lake Road, kicks things off.
“The Boo Bash is gonna be our second annual one,” said Justin Janis, Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation marketing and youth programs coordinator. “We had the first one last year and we had a huge turnout for it. So we have 23 different vendors that are comprised of just local businesses or local organizations that will be each doing a carnival-style game at their booth.”
Around 7:30 p.m., the event will also host a costume contest with prizes for first, second and third places for different age groups, Janis said.
At 9 a.m. Oct. 29, the city is having its annual 5K Monster Dash at McClean Park where participants will get to run along the Dow Centennial Trail behind the park.
“It’s very fun. We ask people to come up in costume as well and we do a costume contest for that,” Janis said. “It’s one of our favorite events of the year.”
The entry fee is $25 for early registration and $30 the day of the event.
On Halloween, City Hall will host trick-or-treating inside the building from 11 a.m. to noon.
This is only the second year they’ve opened up city offices to the public, but impressive numbers convinced officials to do it again, public information officer Lora-Marie Bernard said. About 200 kids received treats there last year.
“What will happen is children can come up with their parents to the front of City Hall, and we’re going to have our fire marshal there. He’ll give everybody a little bag and some fire safety tips,” Bernard said. “And then they will begin their trick-or-treat route and we’ll have little footprints throughout City Hall so that they don’t get lost. And they’ll just go through city hall and our different departments will have all kinds of things going on, from bright lights to smoke to bats blinking to things hanging in the air. It won’t be a haunted house, but it will be a very decorative-themed holiday trick-or-treat route.”
City Hall is at 25 Oak Drive in Lake Jackson.
SEA CENTER TEXAS
The annual Halloween Spooktacular at Sea Center is a week early and will feature some new treats for kids and families to enjoy, Education Coordinator Juliana Moore said. Among them is an aquatic-themed pumpkin-carving contest and six food trucks, Moore said.
“We will have both the inside and outside facility open with stuff to do, and the majority of the stuff will be down on our wetland trail on our 8-acre reservoir,” she said. “People will be able to purchase a cup of fish feed to feed the red drum.”
Those joining the festivities include Ruby’s Reptiles and Texas Game Wardens.
Each year, the Spooktacular brings in between 1,000 and 3,000 people, Moore said.
“I honestly just loved to see everyone turn out for it,” she said. “It’s awesome to see the community come out and take part. We’ve had community partners donate candy these past few weeks to get ready for it.”
The event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 302 Medical Drive.
FREEPORT
Fright Night will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Freeport RiverPlace inside the municipal park.
“If you missed it last year, it’s a great time,” Councilman Jerry Cain said. “There’s a lot of people that take a lot of pride in Halloween, a lot of kids that take a lot of pride in their costumes and just overall a good time.”
The event will include trunk or treat, which Cain said the city welcomes businesses and residents to come out and support. A costume contest will be at 7 p.m. at the pavilion.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good.
On Oct. 29, the Freeport Historical Museum’s annual Ghost Walk will take place, with the city’s supernatural tales being spun for all ages. Boasting “creepy family fun, spooky decorations and frightening activities,” it is from 5 to 8 p.m.
RICHWOOD
The city’s annual Trunk or Treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ellis Park pavilion. It’ll be a little different, though, since it won’t have cars with open trunks.
Instead, participating business will have treats to hand out from behind tables. The police department, City Hall, businesses and churches have the opportunity to give out candy, while Keep Richwood Beautiful Commission will provide Frito pie, nachos, soft drinks and water for free.
Residents will also have a chance to win a $100 gift card by competing in the Spookiest Yard of the Month competition, sponsored by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Register on the group’s Facebook page.
SURFSIDE BEACH
The Surfside Beach Tourism Board will host trunk or treat Halloween night.
“We are co-hosting the event with Surfside Police and EMS,” Surfside Beach Tourism Expert Michelle Booth said.
Parents can bring their goblins and ghouls from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the new Emergency Center, 1304 Monument Drive.
The event will include a costume contest at 7 p.m. with free entry.
SWEENY
Sweeny won’t just be having Halloween in the Park, but they’re bringing on the BooDog Dash.
The inaugural 5K is a chance for people to get their pets in on the fun with a costumed walk and run for dogs and their parents. There is a $30 entry fee for adults and a $15 fee for kids. All participating runners get a medal and a shirt, with the fun beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Chick Anderson Park near the gazebo.
Sign-up for the run can be found on the Sweeny Beautification Facebook page, which is sponsoring the event.
Halloween in the Park will be creeping up from 7 to 9 p.m. that night.
“I know that there’s going to be a lot of games and it’s free to the public,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said. “I believe last year it was limited because of COVID, but this year we should be back to normal and have people out of their cars.”
