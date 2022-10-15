FREEPORT — The Freeport Economic Development Corp. has hired a new executive director who comes with extensive experience in the field.
The corporations board approved hiring Robert P. Johnson, who has spent the last 11 years working as an economic development specialist for the Texas Governor’s Office and the Texas Historical Commission, during its meeting Tuesday. His hiring fills a position open since July 2021, when the board parted ways with Courtland Holman, who now leads the Dickinson EDC.
Mike Barnes came to Freeport dour months ago as interim director, and EDC Board President Mingo Marquez lauded Barnes’ role in recruiting Johnson.
“I think Mike Barnes really hit it out of the ballpark to bring us Robert Johnson,” Marquez said in a new release announcing the hire. “Robert has a wealth of experience and connections statewide to lead Freeport on the right path forward. Robert is in high demand around the state, but he sees the huge untapped potential in Freeport.”
Barnes said he has been friends with Johnson for many years and said he’d been trying to “poach” him for other positions for quite some time. However, Johnson had not expressed interest until the Freeport job came up.
“As an economic developer, and one that’s very active in Texas, I make it a point to sort of keep track of the ‘stars,’ if you will,” Barnes said. “When I met Robert, he was giving a presentation for the Texas Economic Development Council.
“I was extremely impressed with his presentation, his style, his knowledge, etc., and so, I guess as a result of that, we became friends and associates and I’ve kind of followed his career.”
Johnson’s familiarity with Freeport was a big part of the draw, he said. He’s worked with Freeport before as they’re part of the Main Street program that focuses on economic revitalization and preservation.
“The opportunity that is exciting about Freeport is that there’s so much that can be done with their historic core of buildings that they have in the downtown area, and that’s really exciting because, along with economic development, my passion is historic preservation and downtown revitalization,” Johnson said.
“It’s like there’s a huge canvas to paint on. Some of the things we did during my tenure with Main Street, which was about 11 years, with Freeport was really look closely at their downtown, and there’s a lot of really exciting opportunities that can be had. There’s no shortage of renderings that the city has right now, so the future is wide open to them.”
Johnson is expected to take over the position around the end of the month, depending on what the process of moving into the area allows.
He has an extensive background in economic development. A veteran of both the Air Force and the Army National Guard, Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and marketing as well as a master’s degree in historic preservation and community and economic development. He spent nine years working for the Gladewater Economic Development Corp., and has spent 15 years training city officials and economic development board members throughout Texas under the Texas Economic Development Council.
He’s also been a professional studio musician on guitar.
