CLUTE
Bringing the buzz back to the the former central commercial district of Clute is the goal of a vision the city intends to carry out.
“The city is constructing a plan for a Livable Center on the south side of Clute to help with multiple different facets of the area,” Clute City Manager CJ Snipes said. “What we are trying to do is develop a core for folks to come and join up with each other.”
The project will be centered around Main Street and travel from Highway 332 to the Highway 288B business district. Money from the city’s $2.9 million bond issue to fund its Capital Improvement Program will be used to carry out the Livable Center initiative, Snipes said.
“The CIP is the city’s formal statement that this is what we’re going to do to make things better for our community from an infrastructure standpoint,” Snipes said.
One of the core elements of the plan is to rebuild or install sidewalks to improve mobility, he said. The upgrades are to benefit both wheelchair users, who were unable to use the broken or rocky existing sidewalk, as well as to make the area more walkable.
But more than sidewalks are needed, he said. A full redevelopment is needed to address rapidly aging buildings and infrastructure, linear cracks in the street and other issues that create maintenance hassles for homeowners, Snipes said.
The Livable Center concept aims to bring all those needs together to entice investors to reenergize the designated area, such as Angleton has seen with its downtown.
Clute does not have a true downtown, though, but the Livable Center plan could create its version of one.
“We’re unique in a lot of ways, and so what we’re trying to do is develop something walkable that is to our scale,” Snipes said.
He wants to make sure there is connectivity to allow people to use other transportation outside of cars, like walking, bikes and trails.
“I think ideally, right now, we’re focused on making sure that our sidewalks are ADA so it’s walkable and strollable or usable,” Snipes said.
The city is working with The AGS Firm to work on the sidewalk.
A competitive procurement process for the Livable Center plan’s elements led to Clute hiring Kevin Sloan Studios as its primary contractor, based on the company’s previous work and outreach strategies with workers on-site and more intuition with its projects, Snipes said.
Sloan Studios and city officials spent more than seven hours gauging the area they planned to work on, he said.
“You want a space that folks can live, work and play within a walkable distance within 15 minutes,” Snipes said. “You want to be able to say I can go to the grocery store, the post office, the bank — whatever it is — and still enjoy the place that I live, and that’s really what Livable Centers are.”
The city is gathering stakeholders and the project officially kicks off to the public Oct. 27 at the city’s Spooktacular event.
Kara Buffington, a partner within GAP Strategies, focuses on the supplemental and public engagement work, as Kevin Sloan Studios forges the planning efforts for the project.
The flyer they plan on sending out will have a QR code encouraging the community to take a survey about the city, its strengths and opportunities.
“The goal is to take a professional methodical approach to the way we lay the future of the city out,” Snipes said. “But we’ve got to have folks and folks from Clute buy-in and tell us what they want to see. The south of Brazoswood is the heart of Clute. It’s where Clute started and it’s where we need to focus now.”
Another infrastructure upgrade he discussed is putting some of its budget into the model redevelopment of Bryant Subdivision. They are eyeing upgrades on the water system using the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds to upgrade the sewer and street drainage, he said.
The area is antiquated for fire protection with only two hydrants. The city will focus on adding one to the middle or end of each street in the Bryant subdivision, Snipes said.
The center’s plan will be completed by next spring, Snipes said.
