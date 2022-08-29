Members of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew pose for a photo Sunday with two boaters at Freeport Marina in Freeport. After receiving notification that a catamaran was taking on water with seven people aboard, the Station Freeport crew escorted the vessel and boaters safely ashore.
FREEPORT — A call for help was answered by the Coast Guard when seven boaters found themselves stranded about 20 miles south of Freeport.
The six adults and one minor were on a 26-foot catamaran and called in before noon Sunday, saying they suspected the hull of the boat was damaged because the multiple pumps on the ship were not keeping up with the water they were taking on as they sought to return.
As they headed toward shore, the Coast Guard assisted with a 45-foot response craft and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. When they arrived, they found only three of the ship’s pumps were functioning and provided an escort.
"The boaters we assisted today were able to call for help right away using their radio and were safer thanks to their life jackets. Additionally, we were able to track their position via EPIRB, which is essential when a situation deteriorates,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Smith, communications unit controller, Sector Houston-Galveston in a press release.
The boat came in and was moored at about a quarter after two, with the operation taking over two and a half hours from start to finish.
“They weren’t going super fast because they were taking on water so they were being cautious,” said Petty Officer First Class Corinne Zilnicki said. “Because they were 20 miles offshore, it’s not a quick five-minute thing, so I would say fairly typical, but maybe slightly slower.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.