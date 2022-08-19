Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Day of Remembrance: 11 a.m. remembrance ceremony,. 2:15 p.m. oral histories and scanning at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Share family history through oral interviews, family photos and archiving documents. Call 979-345-4656.
Back To School Family Fair: Postponed for weather. Call Jude Roberson at 979-265-9701.
Small Watercraft Club paddle trip: 8:30 a.m. meet at San Luis Pass County Park, 14001 CR 257 (Bluewater Highway) in Freeport. Trip starts from boat launch at 9 a.m. Paddle up east side of Mud Island and back down through Titlum Tatlum Bayou. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Release form required. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Drive-thru or dine-in. $15 plates. Call 979-345-4642.
National Senior Citizen Day 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GMZ Event Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. For everyone 55 and older. Men and women hat parade, health screening, photo booth, music entertainment and lunch. Call 713-299-5390.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about migration through the Brazosport area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Teen advisory board: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. First meeting; inviting teens to advise on teen programming. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:15 p.m. at 1227 Highway 332, Clute. Sponsored by Brazosport/Angleton ISD Federation Of Teachers. Contact Jude Roberson 979-265-9701 or ja.robersonft@yahoo.com.
Sunday
160th Church Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400 (Brazos River Road), Freeport. Guests the Rev. Booker T. Randon and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Email Nannie Austin at nanie_austin@yahoo.com.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Fun Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Blood Drive: 2:15 to 5 p.m. at Target, 202 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Melissa Lilley at 979-299-0009 or Melissa.Lilley@target.com.
Blood Drive: 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Angleton DPS Office, 757 Anchor Road, Angleton. Contact Morgan.Fry@dps.texas.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Webb’s Latest Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Building 605, Freeport. Contact Sarah Haney at 979-41508311 or sarah.haney@basf.com.
Craft Night: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Free Kids MMA Workshop: 5 p.m. at Iron Mantis Martial Club BC, 116 Dixie Drive, Clute. Age 9-13 years old. Call 979-272-6903.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600. One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Wednesday
Lake Jackson Business Association luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Meagan Borth, Lake Jackson assistant city manager, will discuss final design and plans for the Lake Jackson Animal Facility and the Lake Jackson downtown revitalization project. Email ljba77566@gmail.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
