Loved ones and friends shared memories of a man who put family first, an enthusiastic sports lover, a military patriot and a prudent jurist as they considered the legacy of J. Ray Gayle III, who died Wednesday. He was 84.
Many Brazoria County residents will recognize Gayle for his almost 30 years on the bench, first on County Court at Law No. 1 and then for six terms on the 239th District bench. Long after his 2002 retirement, Gayle’s demeanor and judicial wisdom are still considered a standard to follow, said his son-in-law and district court successor, Judge Pat Sebesta.
“His reputation as a judge was remarkable. He was an excellent judge,” Sebesta said. “The stories that are about him and the trials that he did. I think everybody would say it would be legendary. People will be talking about him for years.”
Both on the bench and away from it, Gayle was known as a man of great character, wit and an all-around fun guy he was also a no-holds-barred and a man of high expectations, colleagues and friends said.
“Nothing to say but good for him,” former Judge Ogden Bass said. “He is a man who covered the ground that he stood on. That’s an old saying amongst law officers and so forth. He’s just a good man.”
COW TALE
Former Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne, who first encountered Gayle as a young lawyer in 1982, called him a terrific judge not afraid to make decisions. She summed him up as, “Judge Gayle was himself.”
Gayle showed that — along with his love of family — during a serious case in his court in which Yenne was one of the litigants, she said. After he announced one day the proceedings likely would go late, Yenne approached the bench and informed him it was “trick or treat night,” and her 18-month-old daughter was prepped to dress like a cow for the evening.
“Oh, Nancy,” Gayle said after a moment’s thought, meaning his wife would not be pleased if he interfered with Halloween plans.
“Ladies and gentlemen,” he told the court, “I regret to inform you that tonight is trick or treat and we will not work late tonight.”
The story demonstrated the important he placed on family, Yenne said.
“He was Brazoria County. He was a family man,” she said.
FAMILY MAN
J. Ray and Nancy Nelson Gayle married in 1964 and had two children, Shannon Lea Sebesta and James “Chip” Ray Gayle IV.
“He was a loving father. He was a remarkable grandfather to the six grandkids he had,” Judge Sebesta said. “All the grandkids played different sports, and he was their greatest fan. … He was a Wildcats fan and a huge Texas Longhorns fan, and a lot of people sit there and wonder if he was a bigger Longhorns fan or Wildcats fan and they were probably tied for second. He was the biggest fan of any sport or anything that his grandkids did, and he was always involved in their life.”
Chip Gayle, who had a long career in law enforcement, looked up to his father immensely, he said.
“His reputation is above reproach, ethical beyond means,” Chip Gayle said. “In his personal life, he was very tough and demanding and also very witty and fun.”
The judge applied his devotion to right and wrong to every aspect of his life, his son said.
When he was about 8 or 9 years old and he and his father were coming home late one night from the courthouse, Chip Gayle said, his father pulled off the road and began talking to a man there. The judge kept offering money to the reluctant man, who eventually accepted it.
After returning to the car, his father explained he had hit a big puddle and accidentally got the man soaking wet. He stopped to offer the man money to pay for his dry cleaning, he said. Asked why he would do that, his father told him, “Well, Chip, the one thing is, you always do what is right and that was the right thing to do.”
It is the same standard he applied when wearing a robe, Ogden Bass said.
“We’ve lost a star amongst the legal profession and one of the finest judges that ever sat on the bench here in Brazoria County,” Bass said.
MAN OF THE LAW
A graduate of the University of Texas, where he lettered in pole vault, Gayle chose pursuing a law degree over a career in the military because he had a family back home and because his father had to leave law school when the Great Depression hit. He left the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves in 1968, two years after earning his law degree and went to work as a felony prosecutor in Midland County.
Gayle took the law seriously and was not afraid to pass on the wisdom he gained from the bench, Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass said.
“It was my honor to be associated with Judge Gayle in the following fashion,” Bass said. “I sat on a jury before I went to law school for Judge Gayle. I clerked for him when I went to law school and I appeared in front of him on a couple of trials. I knew him on all aspects of a professional level.”
Bass, whose mother was a cousin of the judge, chose to keep stories of his relationship to the judge to himself, but shared an interesting courtroom insight — Gayle had a habit of chewing the rims of coffee cups, and if he chewed in a clockwise manner, your case was in good shape if it was counter-clockwise, it was time to worry, he said.
“Judge Gayle ran a very professional courtroom, expected the most from his prosecutors, from the defense attorneys and certainly commanded respect and commanded the courtroom as well as anybody that’s ever served the bench,” Bass said.
IN THE ARENA
When Gayle said “the bottom line is,” everyone who knew him understood the discussion was over and his decision was made, Chip Gayle said.
“My dad loved trial lawyers,” his son said. “He said, ‘That’s the arena that they fight in … they can be friends before they go into a courtroom and you see them as friends afterward, but when they get into that courtroom, they’re fighting for their clients. They’re warriors, they’re gladiators and that’s the arena that they’re in, and they use their wisdom and knowledge.”
District Attorney Tom Selleck, who started prosecuting cases before the judge as an assistant DA in 1986, gained a good bit of his wisdom from Gayle, he said.
“He was a brilliant lawyer and a brilliant judge. He had wonderful, judicial temperament,” Selleck said. “He taught me how to be a lawyer. Just plain and simple, he worked hard and he wanted you to work hard, too.”
Selleck learned a “tell” about juries from the judge.
While prosecuting a man on a capital murder charge, the jury informed the judge they had reached a verdict and asked the judge for some time to pray before it was announced, Selleck said.
After Gayle granted the request, he turned to Selleck and said, ‘You got your death penalty.” Selleck’s responded that he would wait for the jury to deliver its verdict, to which Gayle said, “Son, they don’t ask to pray if they’re giving a person life.”
HIS LEGACY
Throughout his life, Gayle was a proud patriot and veteran. Chip Gayle said.
A lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Angleton and past Angleton Lions Club president, he would recite the poem “Old Glory Speaks” from memory at the annual Flag Day ceremony. He coached youth baseball and earned the Golden Eagle Award in 2018 from the Bay Area Council Boy Scouts.
In March, the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce honored him with its Community Champion Award for his dedication to the Angleton community.
“His legacy … when he gets to the end of his life is that he was just a good person,” Pat Sebesta said. “He was good in his professional endeavors. He was a wonderful family man. He was truly involved with his church and truly involved with his community.”
His imprint on his loved ones was simple yet strong.
“J. Ray casts a big shadow, just so you know,” Chip Gayle said, “but for me, it is just do the right thing.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.