ANGLETON — Belize City and Angleton are now sister cities “forevermore.”
The two cities, one near the Gulf of Mexico and the other about 900 miles away on the Caribbean Sea, have been bound by friendship and a contract with the hopes to further both with economic benefits.
The months-long process of bringing the two cities together took its biggest step with the signing of their the agreement Tuesday at the Dirty South. The mayor of each city and Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Gina Aguirre Adams signed the document and followed it up with a celebratory toast.
“This is important because it’s the culmination of months worth of work with the Hispanic chamber, Angleton and Belize,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said. “We agreed we wanted to partner for economic reasons. They’re looking for international partnerships, so here is an opportunity for that.”
The length of the contract is “forevermore,” Whittaker said.
Aguirre Adams helped bring the two together when, several months ago, Whittaker approached her for an international partner and already had Belize City in mind, she said.
“We talked a little bit about how the two cities have similarities. They had to come up with the bio of the city and an overview of what the city is,” she said. “We have an international ambassador that specializes in sister cities. He called me the next day and said he was flying to meet with the Belize ambassador.”
From there, the process went quickly, and Angleton Mayor Jason Perez and Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner met over Zoom in May.
“It’s been an awesome experience coming from Belize City and having the opportunity to have this friendship agreement signed with the beautiful City of Angleton,” Wagner said. “I’m certain we’ll be able to bridge all the opportunities in Angleton and Belize City.”
Since arriving Sunday, Wagner, Belize City Director of Industry Development for Tourism Josue Carballo and others in the visiting delegation were given a tour of Brazoria County.
“It’s been a busy week,” Whittaker said. “We went to Brazosport College Tuesday and did an economic roundtable. We’re exposing them to everything important here. We’re partners in the region, not just only with Angleton.”
The guest was also shown the new Angleton Career and Technical Education building, parks and Buc-ee’s, Whittaker said.
“I saw two things here that stuck with me, the recreation center and a high school CTE center,” Wagner said. “It’s awesome and one of a kind. Having kids learn at a young age about technical opportunities is something I want to take back to Belize City. They are our future and backbone of any nation.”
Representatives of both cities also spoke about sustainability and water shortages along with exchanging ideas about parks, Whittaker said.
“This is about sharing best practices, building and planting the seed we hope to yield fruits down the road,” Wagner said. “We have four focus areas we’re looking at — education, cultural, tourism and economic development. Having the opportunity to meet with the technical school here was that jumpstart we needed.”
While visiting Brazosport College, Belize City officials spoke with President Vincent Solis about how they could partner together, Aguirre Adams said.
“There is a lot that will come out of this,” she said. “Sharing ideas with both cities and promoting them, that brings commerce.”
Belize believes tourism is an exchange of experiences wherever someone goes, Carballo said.
“It’s neat to be here, and many things are similar, like the greenery and open spaces, and that’s what Belize tourism promotes,” Carballo said. “We see a lot of similarities and opportunities for visitors to come to Belize and for Belizeans to come here.”
With Belize being known for eco-sustainability practices, the cities discussed how to put best practices forward, he said.
“Going through a transformation and after the whole pandemic, people are looking for wellness tourism, and that’s what’s here,” Carballo said.
Belize City officials were taken Wednesday to visit Port Freeport, which they were interested in learning more about, Wagner said.
“We’re a port city as well, and we face similar challenges like climate change,” Wagner said. “We’re a coastal city, so having that opportunity to disaster risk management, how you do here in Angleton, we certainly want to take back some of your best practices. Angleton is a progressive city, tourism is big for us, and I feel Angleton has all the things needed to build robust tourism.”
After the formal signing of the agreement, both parties offered gifts to each other, including keys to their respective city, memorabilia such as shirts and hats, and a personalized sign commemorating the partnership.
“This has meant so much and they are great people. This has been an experience I wish many other cities could do,” Perez said. “This has met beyond expectations. We’ve formed bonds these past few days. The bond we’ve created is great, and this can put Angleton at the forefront of all of our neighboring communities. I want us to be an example. It’s an experience I can’t describe. I loved watching them light up when we took them to different places to visit.”
