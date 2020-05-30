FREEPORT — When Skyler Airrington left Brazosport High School for the last time in 2019, she cried. She passed all of her classes, but not the state-required standardized tests, and wouldn’t be allowed to graduate.
“It broke my heart,” Airrington said.
This year, she cried tears of joy. COVID-19 altered the requirements of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing for the Class of 2020, meaning Airrington got to graduate Friday.
Airrington had a good high school experience overall, she said.
“I made As and Bs, I had all my credits,” Airrington said. “I was always at school. The STAAR test is the one thing that freaked me out the most because that defined if I could graduate or not. I feel like that shouldn’t define you.”
Test anxiety is the one thing that held her back.
“I would cry during the test, I would cry after, I would cry before,” she said. “I stayed home for a day or so because I just was so mentally exhausted from it.”
She retook the test multiple times, including during summer school, but could never pass.
It was extremely hard when Airrington found out she wouldn’t graduate three days before she was supposed to walk last year, said her mother, Kelli Petrick.
“She was devastated, to say the least,” Petrick said.
Her daughter was the type of student to go to school every day, even when she didn’t feel well, she said, so it didn’t seem fair.
“It broke my heart just to see what it put her through,” Petrick said. “She tried. Just repeatedly year after year after year … I don’t know why they make a big deal out of that test myself.”
Petrick also suffers from test anxiety — saying she vomited every time she took a test in a recent college class — and thinks her daughter inherited the condition, she said.
Through everything, Airrington enjoyed her high school experience, she said. Her favorite part was prom, she said.
The staff helped her in any way they could, Airrington said. If there was anything else that could have helped her during high school, it would’ve been a class focused on building confidence and mental health, she said.
As soon as a counselor found out she could graduate this year, she called Airrington, she said.
When she went to pick up her cap and gown, all the staff ran to the car and yelled “Skyler!” Petrick said.
“Skyler Airrington is a positive, caring, respectful and diligent student,” Principal Richard Yoes said by email. “She was popular with students, and the staff loved her attitude. She earned all of her credits, and was a model student.”
Staff would have done anything they could to help her graduate, but since she didn’t pass three standardized end-of-course exams, she was not eligible for the alternative “individual graduation committee” option, he said.
“So she kept grinding and testing, even after she missed graduation,” Yoes said. “She kept working because she wanted to graduate and we kept cheering her on because we all wanted it for her.”
Due to the suspension of STAAR requirements, she was allowed to complete the individual graduation committee projects for all three end of course exams, when usually the limit is two, Yoes said.
Airrington feels like her ability to graduate is one of the good things about the pandemic. After a year of working at a restaurant and trying to earn her GED, she couldn’t be happier to finally have her diploma.
“Now I can go to college and start what I want to do,” she said.
She plans to take business management classes at Brazosport College and start a career in event planning.
“It’s wonderful, it is awesome,” Petrick said. “I personally, myself think she should’ve been able to graduate (last year). She had the grades, she had the credit. It was a test.”
Petrick feels like it can just lead to failure.
“And it hurts them,” she said. “But it’s all good now. She’s ecstatic and I couldn’t be happier for her.”
