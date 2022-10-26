West of the Brazos cities are full of fall spirit and packed with festivities to celebrate this cooler time of year.
Damon tops the list with the most inventive use of technology for trick or treaters. Jeff Zavala created a Google map with more than 25 locations marked with adorable red and white ghost icons to show where in Damon little goblins can go haunting for candy. Damon Community Facebook members can download the map and get directions to each house.
The Brazoria Heritage Foundation has provided a pumpkin patch on the grounds of the old Brazoria Elementary School for 18 years. About 500 pumpkins dot the lawn, and this year new foundation member Melissa Longbotham Ebner crafted several displays for photos.
“There will be several different places they can take pictures with kids,” foundation president David Jordan said. “This is a way to give back to the community.”
All sales are on the honor system. The pumpkin patch is set up through Monday, and each pumpkin is $5.
TODAY
Sweeny residents have spent the month decorating their yards and businesses with scarecrows for Sweeny Chamber of Commerce’s Scare Crow contest, which culminates Thursday. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the business with the best display, and prizes will be given to first, second and third place in business and residential entries.
SATURDAY
Greater Mount Zion Church, at 6437 FM 521 in Brazoria, will have its annual Fall Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Little ghosts and goblins will enjoy the inflatables, photo booths and games. Parents will enjoy the silent auction and car show, and they can participate in the blood drive. Of course, there will be lots of food, including barbecue ribs, wings, fries, turkey necks and legs, sausage on a stick, popcorn, candy and free sno-cones.
West Columbia will be busy for the Halloween festivities with two events. The littles will love Fall Festival at the Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave. Kids will find trunks of treats, games, prizes, a train, inflatables and a costume contest.
Event Co-Chair Christina DeWitt Matthews said children will not be scared of the city, county and state first responders who will be at the event. Kids are invited to get in police cruisers, check out the PHI (Life Flight) helicopter, ambulance and meet the officers of the K-9 unit.
“Last year, they put the pastor in the back seat of the police car,” Matthews said with a laugh. “It’s about teaching kids that first responders are not scary people. I love our fall festival.”
Columbia High School’s seniors are putting on their annual Haunted Woods and Carnival to fundraise for Project Graduation 2023. Beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday with the costume contest registration, the grounds of First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St., will be frighteningly decorated.
Project Grad parent Ashley Lancaster said this is the first time to hold the carnival at First Capitol Park. Visit craft and food vendors, the cake walk, face painters and take a train ride. A $10 wristband covers admission to the carnival and haunted woods, where CHS seniors have scary fun in store behind every tree and bush. The costume contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster said the event welcomes vendors. Check out the details at the CHS Project Grad 2023 Facebook page or call 281-793-0755.
Sweeny will be busy with Halloween activities including a fun run, a maze and a traditional fall festival in the park. Costumed runners can sign up for the Boodog Dash 5K Fun Run sponsored by the Sweeny Beautification Committee. Sign up on the committee’s Facebook page or call 979-235-0519. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the A.M. Chick Anderson Gazebo Park. Entry is $30 for adults and $15 for kids.
Sweeny First United Methodist welcomes trick or treaters to its second Trick or Treat Maze at 207 E. First St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The free, family-friendly event promises fun frights and plenty of candy.
Dr. Enrique Leal and friends are hosting their annual Halloween in the Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Sweeny volunteer firefighters will give fire truck rides. Leal said there will also be hay rides, entertainment, a costume contest and lots of games and candy. Everything is free and volunteers are still welcome.
Call 979-665-6020 for information.
Monday
The final day of Halloween fun is a bonanza of treats. First Baptist Church Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., is going all out with a Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Children’s Ministry Coordinator Charisa Johnson said the parking lot will be packed with trunks full of treats and kids can bounce around three inflatables. Inside the gym will be more games, like bean bag toss and the corn dig, face painting, food and door prizes.
“We love for all the kids and adults to dress up, but we don’t do a contest,” she said.
Victory Church, at 208 Lazy Lane in Brazoria, hosts Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m.
First Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., is having a Fall Festival complete with fire truck and train rides, cake walk, candy and games from 6 to 8 p.m.
Three churches in West Columbia joined to sponsor the second Walk the Block-Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. First Baptist, Columbia United Methodist and St. Mary’s Episcopal will host decorated cars, tables and bikes loaded with candy and other goodies to pass out to trick or treaters. There will also be a free photo booth from Kat’s Corner of Fun in front of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Each person or group will get three picture poses to take home.
