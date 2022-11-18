Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Live music by DJ Bino G. Free for all ages. Call 979-415-2600.
Memory Screenings: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday; days vary by location. Take a free, five-minute test and talk to a healthcare professional or trained volunteer about memory loss. Free and confidential. Available at: Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way; Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St.; West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.; and Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Presented by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-308-4525.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets: $35 Adult; $30 Senior/BC Employee/FSA; $10 BC Student & Child. Call 979-230-3156.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Mums and Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Free to public. Bake sale, raffle prizes, vendors, food, and more. Presented by Women of St. Michael’s. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
Troop 560 Garage Fundraiser Drop-off: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church gym, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 979-482-0980 or 713-256-8149.
Teen After Hours-Mean Girls: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Holidays Around The World: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Special activity fair about how Christmas and other winter holidays are celebrated around the world; kids receive a special passport and can visit tables that focus on each nation and win holiday prizes. Call 979-297-1570.
Parade of Lights: Starts at 7 p.m. through downtown Lake Jackson. Showing of “Elf” will follow at the Doris Williams Civic Center. Call 979-415-2400.
Breakfast With Santa: 8 to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $5 admission; ticket must be purchase for individual guest including adults. Breakfast, Christmas crafts, play games, and win prizes. Limited spots available.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Learn about birds that live or migrate through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Angleton Market Days: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4634.
Troop 560 Garage Fundraiser: 9 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church gym, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. Call Michael Hebert at 979-482-0980 or 713-256-8149.
Surfside Beach Boat Parade and Toy Run: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Surfside Marina, 827 Gulf Road, Freeport. 11 a.m. decorate boats, noon to 2 p.m. lunch served by Johnny B’s Backyard, 4 p.m. parade leaves the marina, 6:30 p.m. pictures at The Well, 7 to 9 p.m. concert featuring Jimmy Green. Call 979-230-9400.
Astronaut Planetarium Show: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Experience a rocket launch from inside the human body, and float around inside the International Space Station. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Surfside Thanksgiving Beach Cleanup: 8 to 10 a.m. at main beach entrance. Bags and gloves provided. Call 979-233-1531.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Wild Peach Market: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Operating Engineers Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call Juli Miller at 979-974-4858.
Sunday
Library Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Angleton Market Days: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission; 200 vendors and lots of food. Call 979-849-4634.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
32nd annual Holiday Open House: 1 to 5 p.m. through West Columbia. Shopping, entertainment, refreshments, and more. Countless places to shop. Call 979-345-3921.
Monday
Burnt Biscuit’s 3rd annual Thanksgiving Dinner: 5 p.m. at 511 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Free meals to first 250 people; first-come, first-served. Call 979-798-0100.
Freeport Senior Citizens Commission Arts and Crafts: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. 50 and older are welcome. Snacks provided. Call Diane Crosby at 979-341-3045.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Angleton Library Meeting Room, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Contact Layna Lewis at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Adults How To Hoopla: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
